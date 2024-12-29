‘Who’s Next’: From Cardi B to Jaden Smith, Here Are the Messiest and Nastiest Celebrity Breakups of 2024

This year has been a whirlwind for celebrity relationships, with fans glued to their screens as high-profile couples called it quits. From shocking divorce filings to social media shade, 2024’s breakup season delivered plenty of drama.

Financial disputes and hidden assets took center stage, while infidelity rumors fueled debates about loyalty. Several splits, including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s, which occurred near their wedding anniversary, left fans picking sides on who is to blame.

The year blasted rap royalty like Remy Ma and Papoose as they shocked their followers with swirling allegations she was dating a battle rapper before all-out war ended the year with a bang. While no one expected that, they saw a mile away the demise of Reality TV star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s messy marriage before their split dominated headlines.

Check out some of 2024’s biggest breakups.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Spin the Block Did Not Work

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 13, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Lionel Hahn/WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story was a whirlwind revival that had fans rooting for their fairy tale ending — until 2024 proved otherwise.

After rekindling their romance nearly two decades later and tying the knot in 2022, the couple’s last attempt at love came to an abrupt halt. In August, Jenny from the Block filed for divorce on the couple’s wedding anniversary.

Reports suggest ongoing tension between the two caused the split. Some point to Lopez’s desire to be in the public’s eye clashed with Affleck’s laid-back approach and continued relationship with his ex-wife and mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner.

While both remain tight-lipped about the exact reasons, insiders hint that trust and communication issues were at the core. Despite ending their romance, they have vowed to friendships and be in each other’s lives.

Cardi B Divorces Offset After Three Kids

Cardi B and Offset attend The After hosted by Diddy & Doja Cat at Club Love on May 1, 2023, in New York City. (Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Rappers Cardi B and Offset’s turbulent love story has reached its final chapter, with the rapper filing for divorce after the birth of their third child.

Married since 2017, the pair share three children — Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter — but years of infidelity rumors and public spats have overshadowed their union.

Their messy split played out on the X, where Offset accused Cardi of focusing on “the wrong goals.” Cardi fired back, telling him to “sign the papers TODAY” and slamming his attempt to “push a narrative,” E! Online reported.

Despite the drama, Cardi recently emphasized their commitment to co-parenting, sharing during an X Spaces broadcast, “We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t really speaking, but we’re getting to a point that is really healthy co-parenting.”

Daddy Yankee’s Estranged Wife Withdrew $100 Million After He Filed for Divorce

Recording artist Daddy Yankee and his wife Mireddys González pose for a photo on the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023, Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Daddy Yankee’s decades-long marriage to Mireddys González has taken a contentious turn as the reggaeton icon filed a motion accusing his estranged wife of withdrawing $80 million from his El Cartel Records and $20 million from another of his companies, Los Cangris, without his authorization. According to court documents obtained by Billboard, the filing targets González, her sister Ayeicha González Castellanos, and El Cartel Records, which Daddy Yankee founded and González allegedly operates as CEO.

The Puerto Rican rapper, 47, alleges that despite being the sole owner of El Cartel, he has been excluded from accessing financial information and decisions about the company.

Filed on Dec. 12 in San Juan, the motion demands the immediate removal of González and her sister from their roles, citing “negligent performance” and unauthorized dealings, including the undervalued sale of his music catalog to Concord.

The couple, who married in March 1995 and separated in December 2023, share two adult children. Daddy Yankee remains focused on reclaiming his financial rights.

Remy Ma and Papoose – ‘I Was Too Good for You’

Remy Ma and Papoose attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 1, , in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Rap power couple Remy Ma and Papoose, once celebrated as hip-hop’s unshakable duo, shocked fans when their seemingly unbreakable bond crumbled. After years of publicly supporting one another through thick and thin, even with the Tunecore executive coming every day to visit her in prison, whispers of infidelity came out.

The most jaw-dropping claim? Remy allegedly stepped out with a battle rapper fans have dubbed a “Temu Papoose,” Eazy the Block Captain.

A few of Eazy’s opponents mentioned their hookups in battle punchlines, but both Eazy and the “Conceited” star were able to dismiss the talk as gossip. But then, audio was leaked by Battle Rap Trap, where the battler details his illicit relationship.

Months later, Papoose seemingly emerged in the limelight with his new girlfriend, Claressa Shields — which ironically made the Terror Squad princess furious. So mad, she launched a social media war, where she, her husband, his girlfriend, her boyfriend, and a couple of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriends got online and exchanged blows.

Fans were divided, with some siding with Remy’s newfound independence and feeling bad for Papoose, who seemed to be a ride-or-die partner. Some wondered if this will be a new storyline securing them a spot on the next season of “Love and Hip Hop.”

Rachel Lindsay Tricked Herself Into Paying Spousal Support to a Doctor

“The Bachelorette” contestant Rachel Lindsay celebrates her birthday with then-fiancé Bryan Abasolo at SugarHouse Casino on April 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SugarHouse Casino )

TV’s first Black “Bachelorette” show contestant, Rachel Lindsay, is navigating a high-profile divorce from her ex-husband, chiropractor Bryan Abasolo. According to court documents, Lindsay has been ordered to pay $13,257 in monthly spousal support and $20,000 in legal fees after her husband filed for divorce, claiming “irreconcilable differences.”

Following their journey on “The Bachelorette,” the couple’s 2019 fairytale wedding had everything except one key element — a prenuptial agreement. Lindsay, now a prominent media figure with roles on “Extra” and multiple podcasts, admits that decision was a misstep, saying, “We weren’t on the same page when it came to that.”

As her career flourished, Lindsay reportedly shouldered 90 percent of their expenses while Abasolo relocated his practice to Los Angeles in 2021. Now, as their divorce battle intensifies, the doctor’s pursuit of getting money from his wife has transformed their once-celebrated love story into a cautionary tale about romance and finance.

Chad Johnson and Sharelle Rosado – You Lose Him How You Get Him

Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson attend Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sharelle Rosado’s high-profile relationship has officially unraveled, leaving the internet buzzing with the adage “you lose him how you get him.”

The former NFL legend and “Selling Tampa” star were set to marry in 2025, but their whirlwind romance has ended amidst rumors of infidelity and financial discord. Fans haven’t forgotten Rosado’s revelation about how their relationship began — cheating on her ex-husband with Johnson — a detail now casting shadows over their breakup. Critics argue Rosado should have seen the warning signs, given Johnson’s tumultuous relationship history.

However, neither party has said why they are no longer a couple.

Sports Illustrated notes Johnson refuses to cancel the wedding, even joking about finding a new bride. Rosado is paying him no mind and focusing on her career and family. The luxury real estate agent and Army veteran, who shares a daughter with Johnson, has been candid about her family being her priority.

Jodie Turner-Smith’s Husband Left Her for Another ‘Deep Brown Queen,’ Lupita Nyong’o

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o also sparked headlines this year as Hollywood’s newest “it” couple, but the drama surrounding their romance is nothing short of cinematic.

Jackson’s ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, another beautiful chocolate-skinned woman, recently accused the “Dawson’s Creek” alum of failing to pay child and spousal support following their 2023 split, according to People.

Her ex has not responded to the claims but has been spotted enjoying PDA-filled outings, with Nyong’o igniting whispers that the “Black Panther” star is the “deep brown queen” who replaced Turner-Smith.

Turner-Smith has taken the high road publicly, saying “Good for them” when asked about her ex and his new love.

What’s most important to her is to foster a peaceful co-parenting dynamic for their 4-year-old daughter, Juno, which seems to be an issue since he allegedly isn’t paying her child support.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia – ‘It Was All About the Money’

Porsha Williams and estranged husband Simon Guobadia. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

Reality star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s high-profile split is reaching its legal finale, with the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star coming out on top.

A Fulton County court upheld their prenuptial agreement in September as “empirically fair” after Guobadia, 60, contested its validity. He argued that Williams’ return to reality TV violated their agreement, but the court dismissed his claims, granting her sole possession of their Atlanta home and ordering him to cover her legal fees.

The Nigerian businessman didn’t hold back on social media, frequently airing grievances and even going as far as to call Williams a “rescue pet” during one of his petty rants.

While critics question Porsha’s motives and say she was in it for the money, she has stayed above the drama, sharing empowering posts and focusing on self-care. For fans, this messy breakup adds another dramatic chapter to Williams’ life in the spotlight. As the dust settles, she seems ready to move forward and leave her African king’s drama behind.

Jaden Smith and His Entanglement – ‘He’s His Mama’s Son’

Rapper Jaden Smith and ex-girlfriend Sab Zada. (Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, @pasabist/Instagram)

History seems to be repeating itself in the Smith family as Jaden Smith finds himself embroiled in relationship drama reminiscent of his mother’s famous “entanglement” saga. The young rapper was photographed over the summer cheating with model Khleopatre during a luxurious yacht excursion in Ibiza, Spain. The main issue is that Smith was in a four-year relationship with singer-influencer Sab Zada.

The situation intensified when Khleopatre and Zada reportedly fought at an event, prompting Zada to reject Smith’s attempts at reconciliation further. This comes months after Zada’s heartfelt Instagram tribute to Smith earlier this year, where she called him a “rainbow in human form.”

Smith has since channeled his emotions into his latest musical project, expressing his heartbreak over the split. Meanwhile, social media users saying that “he’s his mama’s son,” sparking renewed discussions about the Smith family and their love lives.

Chance the Rapper and His Wife – ‘He Shouldn’t Have Went to Jamaica’

Chance the Rapper and wife Kirsten Corley. (AP Photo / David Banks, File)

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Bennett’s marriage has come to an end, with Corley Bennett filing for divorce in Cook County, Illinois, USA Today reported earlier this month.

The legal filing follows growing speculation about their relationship’s demise, particularly after a controversial video surfaced showing the Grammy winner dancing provocatively with another woman, who was not his wife, during Jamaica’s Carnival celebrations. Fans on social media said, “He shouldn’t have went” to the island without his wife.

Months later the couple announced their split amicably through Instagram Stories, stating they would co-parent their daughters Kensli, 9, and Marli Grace, 5, sources suggest the viral Carnival incident may have been a breaking point in their marriage.

The footage sparked heated social media debates about marital boundaries and cultural context, with many criticizing Chance’s behavior. Throughout the controversy, Corley has maintained her privacy, focusing on their children and personal endeavors, while Chance’s silence has left fans questioning the true cause of their separation after nearly five years of marriage.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen – ‘The Son of Her Ex-Husband’s Rival’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. (Photo: @larsapippen/Instagram)

This year, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s controversial romance came to a predictable end, leaving fans questioning why it began in the first place.

The relationship sparked endless discourse because Marcus, the son of Michael Jordan —Scottie Pippen’s rival — was always under scrutiny. Social media users didn’t hold back, blasting the “House of Villains” star for dating her ex’s team player’s son. Insiders suggest the couple’s 16-year age gap and constant public pressure contributed to their split.

It is rumored that Larsa thought that Marcus was not serious enough for her, never said anything publicly.

Meanwhile, Marcus has remained quiet and recently popped out with another sexy cougar, Nicole Murphy.