‘She Did It to Lela Rochon’: Marcus Jordan Ditches Larsa Pippen for Nicole Murphy Years After Murphy Was Slammed for Cheating with Other Women’s Men

After Marcus Jordan‘s whirlwind romance with Larsa Pippen — his father’s teammate’s ex-wife — It seems that Marcus has found another entertainer’s ex-spouse to occupy his time.

The oldest son of NBA legend Michael Jordan was spotted partying out in Miami with Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, Nicole Murphy, a woman 23 years his senior.

Prying clubgoers captured the two smiling, cuddling, and dancing in a corner of a nightspot.

Marcus Jordan and Nicole Murphy were spotted out partying and canoodling in Miami, sparking conversation across the internet. (Photo: Marcus Jordan, Instagram/heirmj523; Nicole Murphy, Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC))

According to The Shade Room, the pair hug out all night, party-hopping. Their first stop was a DJ Khaled event, then a Playboy party before rounding out the night at Club E11even. At one point in the videos, viewers can see the two holding hands while swaying and Murphy playfully rubbing her hand across Marcus’ chest.

Social media gawkers on the outlet’s Instagram page were quick to comment on the potential new couple, leaving many divided on their intentions.

“Marcus like those cougars,” one person remarked, noting young Jordan’s attraction to older women.

Another person joked, “He’s going after every woman he had a crush on when his father was in the League.”

A third asked, “Did she date Michael Jordan after her divorce now she is dating his son?”

Rumor has it Nicole dated Marcus father’s Michael Jordan in 2007, two years after her divorce from Eddie Murphy, but neither side of that purported couple has confirmed this claim.

Bringing Michael’s ex-wife, Marcus’ mother into the conversation, many said something to the equivalent of: “Where Juanita Jordan at? I know a Black Mama she gotta be cussin his Ahh out with Love!!”

Many of the comments seemed to turn to Murphy, often bringing up her reputation of being known to snatch someone’s man.

“I ain’t forgive Nicole for wtf she did to Lela Rochon. Like she needs to rest,” one person wrote on X.

I ain’t forgive Nicole for wtf she did to Lela Rochon. Like she needs to rest. https://t.co/msF4bNF9Q5 — Harley Quint IT 🇯🇲 (@abigvle) December 7, 2024

One comment referenced her ex-husband, writing, “I know Eddie just b shaking his head.”

In 2019, photographs emerged showing Murphy kissing film director Antoine Fuqua. The incident sparked widespread media attention and criticism, as Fuqua was married to actress Lela Rochon at the time and still is today.

Murphy initially tried to downplay the situation, suggesting the interaction was innocent during her appearance on the Sept. 24, 2019, episode of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

She still expressed her “regret,” calling it a “mistake” that got blown up on social media.

Nicole Murphy ( Eddie's ex wife) & Antoine Fuqua director & supposedly married to Lela Rochon for 20 yrs.



She stated she was just greeting a "family friend". I have never greeted any family friend like this. Maybe she didn't know he was married, but HE definitely knew he was. pic.twitter.com/CeNUjirgRW — 4Ks1j3Asbc❤️❤️ (@dbow7541) July 23, 2019

But this is not the first time Murphy has been accused of stealing someone else’s man.

A few dozen utters statements saying, “She did everything Lisa Raye said she.”

Actress LisaRaye McCoy talked about how her friendship with Murphy soured after discovering that she and her then-husband, Michael Misick had been having an affair.

The “Player’s Club” star was married to Misick, the former prime minister of Turks and Caicos, for only three years. For years, she has claimed that the main reason they divorced stemmed from his alleged philandering ways, which included a tryst with the former model and mother of five.

During an interview with Carlos King, LisaRaye explained how her mother warned her about Murphy, saying there was something about the comedian’s wife she didn’t trust.

“She was at my bachelorette party, which, you know what, at that time, my mother told me then,” McCoy recalled. “She said, ‘You know what, you gotta watch that one there.’ And I was like, ‘Who?’ I said, ‘The one dancing?’ She said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘That’s Eddie Murphy’s wife.’ She said, ‘You gotta watch that one.’”

#LisaRaye McCoy is not one to be messed with. In a preview of her recently released conversation with Carlos King, McCoy recalls falling out with her former friend #NicoleMurphy, who she alleges slept with her then-husband Michael Misick. pic.twitter.com/ASaMFulwtW — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) November 19, 2024

At the time, she said she disregarded her mother’s intuition. But she reputedly soon learned that “Mama knows best” when she purportedly was informed by a worker on the estate that Murphy’s name was listed on her and Misick’s private jet to come to the island, but not for a visit McCoy was aware of.

“Why you would accept an invitation from him, and you don’t even know him is unbeknownst to me? I don’t know how that could happen,” the “All of Us” actress said, before saying when she approached Murphy about the trip she denied it happened.

According to LisaRaye, she also had video footage from one of the surveillance cameras that had her former friend on the property, which she sent to Michael Strahan, who was dating Nicole at the time.

While there is a lot of chatter about Murphy dating unavailable men, she was recently in a monogamous relationship with her late boyfriend, Warren Braithwaite.

She and Braithwaite dated for just over two years before he succumbed to his death after a battle with myeloma cancer. She has since removed posts of them from her IG page, though she kept a video reel that shows them dancing in a nightclub posted.

Months before his untimely demise, the two seemed inseparable in videos posted on social media. At the holiday party, the couple kissed and hugged on each other, similar, to her and Marcus Jordan in the recent video.

Murphy took a brief social media break after Braithwaite’s passing before returning with a new look to talk grief during her first public television appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show on Oct. 25.

In fact, Jordan is the first public romantic spotting of Murphy since Braithwaite’s death in March 2024.

Jordan also officially began single in March after he and Pippen ended their controversial two-year relationship. Larsa is 17 years older than Jordan and was previously married to Scottie Pippen for two decades.