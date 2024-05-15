You got some nerve!’: Simon Guobadia Compares Porsha Williams to a ‘Rescue Pet’ After She and Ex-Fiancé Dennis Exchange Subliminal Messages on IG

Porsha Williams’ divorce is getting nastier by the minute with her soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia now referring to her as a “pet” on social media.

Since Williams filed for divorce on Feb. 22, the two have shared a series of veiled posts about each other as they claim to move on separately. There have been allegations of cheating, lying, hiding funds, “blackmail,” fraud and more.

Porsha Williams’ estranged husband Simon Guobadia shares shady post comparing her to a stray dog amid divorce. (Photos: @porsha4real/Instagram; @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram)

Guobadia even accused his estranged wife of bringing gunmen to the home they shared in Georgia and having “third parties” to call and harass him “in an effort to force them out.”

Williams and her attorney have slammed his “superfluous media antics,” but fans say the Simcol Petroleum Limited Company founder has now gone too far. On May 14, he posted a meme that said, “Clearly My Next Rescue Needs To Come From A Pound. [dog emoji]”

Guobadia did not stop there as his caption was just as inflammatory, stating, “I genuinely miss the unconditional love of a pet.”

Fans immediately weighed in, calling his comment disrespectful.

A commentator gasped writing, “Oh my! Not Porsha was a stray? A rescue? This went to the gutter quick! I’m still trying to process the trip to Dubai one week and divorce the next. Let me stay out the chat.”

Another said, “You got some nerve! P definitely did u a favor! Don’t be disrespectful Guobadia!!!”

Less than a week before filing for divorce, “The Pursuit of Porsha” author and Guobadia looked extremely happy as they celebrated Valentine’s Day in Dubai, the same destination she accused him of fleeing to after the filing. “My ride or die,” wrote Porsha in the caption of the since-deleted post.

Others went in on the Nigerian businessman, writing, “A hurt dog will holler! You’ve been doing a lot of hollering!!”

“Calling a woman a rescue…a BLACK WOMAN at that. Calm down before we the people tell you the truth,” one person wrote.

Over the past few weeks, Guobadia has also been spotted out on double dates with two former “RHOA” stars who previously had conflicts with Porsha: Nene Leakes and Sheree Whitfield.

Looks like Nene Leakes is hanging out with Simon Guobadia and a lady friend 👀



“Don’t make me call Porsha!” #RHOA pic.twitter.com/eWrEbLubAL — IG: _ ☈OMEKO✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) March 17, 2024

Many in the comments applauded and celebrated Williams simply for taking the high road and not responding to his foolishness.

“I’ve been neutral up until NOW! The mask is falling off! Keep taking the high road Porsha… let him expose himself!” one said.

This post follows two Mother’s Day posts from Williams and her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley. The two share five-year-old, Pilar, and they do not follow each other on social media. But they did share kind words about each other in separate posts.

“Nothing is better, Nobody is better, nobody is more important than a mom,” McKinley began in his caption, which featured a magazine cover of his ex while pregnant, and another image of his mother, Gina Clayton-Lane aka Mama Gina and his grandmother.

“A mothers job is never done & these 3 women thru their hard work, sacrifice and loyalty have made me a much better man than I could ever dream to be,” he concluded.

McKinley did not tag the reality star but she returned the favor, acknowledging that he purchased her and Pilar matching outfits. “Thank u Workwincelebrate for our dresses,” she wrote in the caption of her post featuring an image of her and Pilar in matching dresses with big yellow flowers.

These seemingly shady posts follow reports about a battle over Williams’ demand that Guobadia pay $50,000 to her divorce lawyers.

“Wife has incurred and will continue to incur significant attorneys’ fees and expenses of litigation to defend against Husband’s Motion, which includes false statements and allegations,” her lawyers write in a recent filing, according to RadarOnline.com.

The documents also state that Porsha “requests that Husband be ordered to pay Wife temporary attorney’s fees in the amount of $50,000.00 given that his actions have caused Wife to not only file her Request for Immediate and Emergency Relief, but also to respond to the instant Motion.”

Documents reveal the African migrant has chosen not to comply with her request “because she has failed to provide a statutory basis for the request as required under Georgia law.”

The two had only been married for 15 months when Williams filed for divorce.

The 42-year-old’s petition said it was “unrelated to recent allegations involving Guobadia’s past” and that the union’s demise was due to an “ongoing matter,” which suggests Simon is currently in the midst of a citizenship battle with the U.S. government.

In her legal complaint against Guobadia, Williams requested that her ex refrain from “destroying, concealing, or altering” any financial documents pertinent to their ongoing separation and upcoming divorce.

In the filing, lawyers notified Guobadia that he was required under Georgia law to “exercise reasonable care to protect and preserve evidence relevant” to the couple’s divorce. This means he must not damage or hide any financial records, income records, tax records and expense records, as well as anything that my reflect “relevant conduct” by either of them during the time of the union.

Williams additionally requested in the filing that her prenuptial agreement with Guobadia be “enforced” by the court. The agreement was signed on Nov. 17, 2022 after the wedding.

Fans will soon find out how the drama unfolds on the season 16 premiere of “RHOA,” airing soon.