‘Witnesses Saw You Jump On Me’: Jaden Smith’s Entanglement Drama Explodes as Ex-Girlfriend Accuses New Flame of Shocking Beatdown Months After Jada Pinkett’s Son Was Caught Cheating

A week after rapper Jaden Smith dropped his highly anticipated single “D.U.M.B.,” a track about breaking up with a girl he thought was the love of his life, his ex-girlfriend Sab Zada is making headlines herself.

Zada was caught singing like a bird on social media about an alleged altercation she had with a model named Khleopatre— the very woman spotted cozying up with Jaden in Ibiza, Spain over the summer in cheeky photos.

This apparent entanglement that had fans drawing comparisons to his mother Jada Pinkett Smith’s entanglement with August Alsina, was reportedly the catalyst for the couple’s split.

According to a now-deleted X post, captured by a Lipstick Alley user, there was a fight between Zada and Khleopatre.

Zada posted a picture of her neck with red scratch marks on it, with the caption, “Oh my god not this girl coming to attack me and f—cking scratch my neck and then being mad bc I blocked my ex and called her a homewrecker to my friends and then jumping on me. Lol.”

A screenshot of the post shows the tweet was made at 7:38 AM on Oct. 10, before being snatched down.

The Peter Pan” singer went on to tag Khleopatre, before writing, “Not my friends having a whole video of me walking in.”

She later posted, “20 witnesses that saw you jump on me when I walked in. Sorry your threated by my presence and all over a f—cking guy. Like wow.”

“I’m so tired of women fighting women this s—t is so f—king old,” she continued to tweet. “Hello can men take accountability for once.”

Zada continued in a different tweet, “Like these girls are physically attacking me for a man who is sending me apology flowers and letters to my house every month since the situation began. Hello??? We all need to focus on ourselves.”

Smith and Zada started dating in 2020, but only went public over the last year. While they seemed like a picture-perfect couple, all went awry when the “Icon” recording artist was photographed having several romantic and intimate moments with Khleopatre on a yacht while vacationing in southern Europe.

The deleted tweets were the first time that has either party public spoken about any aftermath from the pictures.

When news of the scrap went public, many weighed in with their thoughts.

“Men will embarrass you…..the new girl is just for play and she too will be dumped soon enough. She doesn’t even look like something to take seriously,” one person wrote.

One fan agreed, saying, “Jayden does this a lot… he will let this Saba girl get embarrassed. Like date a whole other girl for a few then come back to this Saba girl again like nothing happened. This has been happening for 4 years now right? And she’s not going to go anywhere. She will accept it every time.”

Another added, “The common denominator is money. If Jayden had nothing to offer, she would’ve moved on.”

A fourth comment, perhaps still looking at Smith as the young boy from “The Karate Kid,” wrote, “All this over Jayden??”

Smith shared in a recent interview that while he was working on his new project “2024: A Case Study on the Long Term Effects of Young Love,” one that is focused on the heartbreak of young love, he spent a lot of nights in the studio crying.

“Literally, the process is me f–king crying in the studio, and then like, singing in between when I can make words happen,” he said in an interview with Billboard. “That’s really the process. I’m going through emotional things, dealing with those experiences, and feeling overwhelmed. Like I don’t know what to do, but that’s when I get into the studio.”

It seems that while Zada is also very emotional at this time, her fans are keeping her encouraged.

After taking down the after-fight pictures, she retweeted a post that said, “Promise me you’ll keep going. you’ll keep pushing through.”

She also retweeted a meme of a pomegranate that said, “Don’t ruin your future for a temporary feeling.”

Zada also made an original tweet, writing, “Anyways, new merch, new YouTube video coming soon, and more actual fun stuff happening.”

However, she turned off social media users’ ability to reply back to her.

The “You and I” singer seemed to have a point as she took to her Instagram to show that despite the recent clash with Khleopatre, she has been up to some really cool things.

She shared three photos of herself with Rihanna at a Savage X Fenty event at Nordstrom in Los Angeles, which happened on the same day as the altercation post.

The two singers looked glamorous, as if nothing had ever happened, cozying up like old friends.

Bad Girl Ri Ri appeared to be genuinely enjoying her time with Zada, providing a comforting validation after what was likely a really tough couple of days for the young starlet.