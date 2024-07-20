‘Did You Cheat Or What?’: Papoose Attempts to Freestyle His Way Out of Speculations That Infidelity Led Remy Ma to Return the Favor with Battle Rapper Eazy The Black Chain

Fans don’t know who to blame for the rumored demise of rappers Remy Ma and Papoose’s relationship as more clues point to trouble in their marriage.

Even an effortless freestyle reminding the public of Papoose’s lyrical prowess could not distract fans from the widely speculated rift between husband and wife over more than a decade.

A new video of the lyrical assassin rapping landed on The Shade Room, where comments were divided between those praising his skills, others wondering why he never reached mainstream success, and then those who were more interested in what went wrong in his marriage.

Remy Ma and Papoose fans are divided on who to blame for the couple’s rumored marital struggles. (Photos: Papoose/Instagram; Remyma/Instagram.)

“Man don’t get enough credit he really raw fr,” a fan wrote. Someone else remarked, “He been had bars. So mad his career ain’t take off. Feel like he was more invested in his woman than himself.” And a third commented, “Heart break be breaking the beast out.”

The two New York artists hit it off sometime after meeting for the first time in 2004 and wed in 2008 while Remy was incarcerated after her conviction for shooting a woman. They celebrated their love with a more lavish ceremony in 2015 on “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” a year after returning home from a six-year bid. In 2018, they welcomed “the golden child,” their only child together, daughter Reminisce Mackenzie.

However, late last year cheating rumors suggested that the “Conceited” artist was romantically linked to New York battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain.

Some allege that Eazy and Remy were caught looking rather cozy at multiple battle rap events last summer. Speculation that she was romantically involved with the younger act, whom she manages, heated up when he and Papoose reportedly got into a scuffle during the Chrome 23 “The Grudge Card” battle.

Widely circulated audio around that time seemed to expose Eazy’s admission that he and Remy were more than just business partners. She responded to an attendee’s claims that a fight broke out between her husband and artist on Twitter writing, “can y’all please STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES.”

More comments on the clip of his freestyle read, “He might’ve lost his women but he ain’t lost it” as well as “Eazy the block captain could never.” Although at least one person sought to shut down the speculation about alleged infidelity when they blatantly asked, “I don’t want hear this shyt, did you cheat or what?”

Hawk-eyed fans have recently noticed that in some instances Remy is listed in song credits with the surname Mackie and in others under her maiden name, Smith. Although early reactions to the cheating rumors painted the Terror Squad lyricist as the one with a wandering eye, social media users are now considering that her husband was the unfaithful one in the relationship.

Remy Ma’s new boo ‘Eazy’, confirms That Papoose Hit Him In The Face Over Her Cheating With Him😳 pic.twitter.com/ber8r8zpgH — HBMtv (@HBM__tv) December 29, 2023

“He went low she went to hell…I just know he did something,” assumed one person. Another stated, “I hate this but I respect their privacy they definitely don’t want to talk about it and it’s honestly not our business all we can do is speculate.”

With no official word on the status of their marriage or leaked divorce filings, the public remains left in the dark about the couple’s personal affairs.

Despite not posting photos of or with each other in over a year, Papoose’s Instagram bio still describes him as a husband, among other titles such as father and dedicated artist.