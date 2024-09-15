‘Ask First Husband How He Feels’: Simon Guobadia Slams Reports About Porsha Williams’ Recent Win In Divorce Proceedings as He Fights $887K Judgement Over Jet Deal

Reality star Porsha Williams might officially be a single woman real soon, as her legal battle with estranged husband Simon Guobadia looks to be coming to an end.

Back in June, she scored a major win after she was awarded “immediate sole and exclusive use, control and possession of” the Atlanta home they shared during their marriage.

More recently, a judge has ruled in Williams’ favor, allowing her to move closer to finalizing her divorce while upholding the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

A Fulton County, Georgia, court ruled on Thursday, Sept. 12, that Williams, 43, and Guobadia’s prenuptial agreement is “empirically fair” after Guobadia, 60, tried to contest its enforceability, according to US Weekly.

In the latest legal twist to the divorce filed in February 2024, the court granted Williams’ request to dismiss a subpoena issued by Guobadia’s legal team that aimed to secure a videotaped deposition from the influencer’s employer, True Entertainment, the production company behind Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Adding to Guobadia’s list of setbacks, Williams was also awarded attorney’s fees and litigation expenses, which the African businessman is now required to cover.

Reality star Porsha Williams scores her a huge victory over estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, leading her one step closer to being single again. (Photos: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Central to the case was Guobadia’s assertion that his wife’s decision to return to reality TV was a huge issue that should deny her anything from their prenuptial agreement.

He argued that her re-entry into the spotlight by returning to television violated their prenuptial agreement and should now render the contract unenforceable due to alleged misrepresentation.

Guobadia claimed that he believed the once Dish Nation host intended to be a stay-at-home mom. He insisted that he entered the marriage under the impression that Williams would focus on family life and not the life that has helped her obtain her 7.7 million followers on Instagram. This might be why she left the show one year before they got married in 2022.

Porsha snatched that man from boring falyn and got a spin off with Simon & Dennis, an nbc production deal and a fat check for returning to rhoa with an immigration scandal and a divorce storyline locked and loaded. A Duchess of deception pic.twitter.com/kKT6sTHV9e https://t.co/5bKSWTbmp1 — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) February 23, 2024

However, the court found little merit in these arguments, pointing out that Williams had been a well-known figure in the reality TV world long before her most recent marriage.

Williams, a key personality on “RHOA” from seasons 5 to 13, had been in the public eye for years. She was previously married to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart. She was also engaged to Dennis McKinley, the father of her daughter, Pilar, all of whom appeared in the spinoff series “Porsha Family Matters” that Simon also participated in.

The court went as far as to state that it was “implausible” for Guobadia to claim ignorance of Williams’ career path, with the ruling noting, “Husband nevertheless married Wife with this knowledge,” People reports.

The court also noted that the couple had a meticulously crafted prenuptial agreement in place before their 2022 wedding. It also noted that the document was negotiated by top-tier attorneys over the course of a year and was designed specifically to avoid drawn-out and costly litigation in the event of a divorce.

With the understanding that the agreement had been negotiated in good faith, the court upheld its validity, blocking Guobadia’s attempts to have it thrown out.

In its ruling, the court emphasized that issues like fraud, mistake, misrepresentation, and duress were thoroughly addressed in the prenuptial agreement. The judge also criticized Guobadia’s claims, stating that any concerns he had should have been included in the original terms of the agreement, but they were not.

After the decision, the Atlanta native posted on Instagram a meme that simply stated, “If you know you are right and you are at peace with yourself, then there is no need to engage yourself in a battle to prove it.”

In the comment, many of her followers congratulated her on her win, but many also said it was his “karma including one person who said, “That’s right P & karma never miss.”

Guobadia called out the outlet for reporting the latest in their divorce proceedings as a “Huge Victory” in their headline coverage.

“This matter is headed to appellate court level and a major publication like People Magazine is being used to propagate lies. A win is a is a stretch. SMDH,” he wrote in a since deleted post.

After a fan reminded him that Williams was the granddaughter of Hosea Williams, his response was anything but friendly and captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

“Hosea Williams is doing flips in his grave. His legacy did not sign up for his granddaughter’s behavior in the last 12 years. Ask first husband how he feels,” wrote Simon.

With the prenuptial agreement upheld, Williams is now on track to quickly exit the marriage with her legal expenses paid in full by Guobadia.

While Williams prepares to move forward, Guobadia is facing another serious legal battle connected to his business dealings.

One of his companies, Simcol Group, is embroiled in a dispute with NetJets Aviation, a private jet leasing company. This ongoing litigation has placed further financial pressure on Guobadia, who is fighting to overturn a judgment totaling nearly $1 million brought against another of his companies, Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, In Touch Weekly reports.

In April, NetJets obtained a default judgment against Simcol Petroleum for $887,000 due to a breach of contract related to leasing a fractional ownership stake in a Cessna Citation aircraft. Simcol Petroleum failed to make the required payments, resulting in the contract’s termination in February 2023. By then, they owed over $974,000.

Though a payment agreement was reached in August, Simcol defaulted again, leaving an $814,000 balance. NetJets sought to garnish funds from Simcol Group’s Truist Bank account, but Guobadia’s legal team petitioned to stop the garnishment and vacate the judgment, citing improper service of legal documents.

With this information being made public, jokes flooded the X platform.

“Never married someone who’s finance default of $814,000 I know #porshawilliams having a huge lesson,” one person tweeted. “Playing rich it’s definitely not going get you anywhere.”

Never married someone who’s finance default of $814,000 I know #porshawilliams having a huge lesson Playing rich it’s definitely not going get you anywhere 😭😂 — Ladybu1011 (@Ladybu102) September 14, 2024

Another X user posted, “If you can’t buy your plane for private travel, don’t lease one and not pay for using it. Take a commercial flight, no contracts!”

The court temporarily halted the garnishment, giving Simcol Petroleum time to respond.

Publicly addressing the case, Guobadia has downplayed the seriousness of the dispute, framing it as a routine business issue.

In a statement, he explained, “NetJets sued for unused ‘Management & Monthly Fee’ for the remaining years of a 5-year contract. These fees are NOT related to actual travel but rather what they claim they were owed under the terms of the contract.”

He added, “It is not uncommon to have business disputes, and I’m very comfortable in having them resolved in due time.”

As Williams celebrates her victory over the man that has been dragging her for months, Guobadia is still fighting his legal battles, although that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to live his best life on social media.