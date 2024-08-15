‘He His Mama Son’: Jaden Smith Caught In an Entanglement of His Own After Steamy Photos Expose Him for Seemingly Cheating on His Girlfriend

It seems that Will and Jada’s son Jaden Smith might be caught in the middle of his own entanglement years after his mother’s public scandal was revealed to the public.

The icon rapper was recently spotted by paparazzi passionately kissing model Khleopatre while vacationing aboard a luxurious yacht in Ibiza, Spain.

Jaden Smith spotted in cheeky photos with new woman, sparking rumors of a recent breakup with his longtime ex. (Pictured: @c.syresmith/Instagram)

While there’s nothing wrong with the Calabasas native enjoying some fun in the sun with a stunning companion, this sighting comes as a surprise to fans who have known Jaden to be romantically linked to singer and influencer Sab Zada for the past four years.

The viral flicks have fans wondering if the pair have called it quits or if the “Icon” rapper was caught cheating red-handed.

Jaden and Zada, who began dating in 2020, had kept their relationship relatively private despite a sighting of the pair on a movie date. Earlier this year, Zada posted a celebratory message to Jaden on Instagram calling him a “rainbow in human form” and noting how much she loved him.

The couple also turned heads with their red carpet debut at the May 2024 premiere of his dad’s blockbuster, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet spotted the pair earlier this month, hand-in-hand after a cozy dinner date at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. But now less than two weeks later, it seems Jaden may have moved on.

On Aug. 12, Jaden was photographed in a pair of pink and grayish-blue shorts sharing an intimate moment with the micro-bikini-clad model. The two can be seen kissing in the water, and a second image features Jaden’s hand cupping her left cheek.

Gossip in the City posted some of the pictures, and fans weighed in, mostly assuming he was caught red-handed cheating.

One of the page’s 531K followers joked, “I thought he took Ye’s wife.” A few guys gave Jaden a pass, saying Khleopatre looks a lot like Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori. According to several posts on her Instagram, she and Censori have a similar style and taste in wearing revealing see-through outfits.

But many agreed, “I don’t blame Jaden man .. this new chick looks bad af.”

so this the girl jaden smith cheated with… pic.twitter.com/gRmT3pAx39 — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) August 14, 2024

Meanwhile, many couldn’t help but draw comparisons between Jaden’s love triangle and his mother’s affair with singer August Alsina.

“He’s his mama son… the apple ain’t fell at all,” another person quipped. Along the same lines, someone else wrote, “Not cheating just an entanglement. He his mama son.”

In 2019, it was revealed that Jada and Alsina once had a close relationship while she was still married to the “Emancipation” actor, seemingly ehile they were separated. She and Will sat down to publicly discuss the matter on her Facebook show, “The Red Table Talk,” in 2020, two years after Alsina’s appearance on the show.

Jaden’s dating history has always been a mix of rumored and confirmed romances, including high-profile names like Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, and Amandla Stenberg. From 2015 to 2017, he had a more public relationship with model Sarah Snyder, and from 2017 to 2019, he dated actress Odessa Adlon, according to Ranker.

These recent drone-snapped photos offer a rare glimpse into Jaden’s usually private life. With cameras running, he knew he had to be careful about his response, opting to be silly and funny.

In Jaden’s case on the private yacht, it’s possible he had no idea that the cameras were snapping away, and he definitely didn’t know within days they would go viral.

He has not spoken on the possible love triangle himself, but his ex has after claiming she was bombarded with hate messages online.

“This is a horrible and disappointing situation but if everyone can try to be a little bit kinder, these are real people with real feelings,” Zada began. “And saying all these mean things about any of these people is honestly just hurtful, it’s not as helpful as yall might think it is. Maybe it’s funny for a moment but after a while it’s just a reminder of heartache for everyone.”