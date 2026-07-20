‘You Cheated On Me With Men and Women’: Ex-Girlfriend Unleashes Explosive Rant on Soccer Star After He Was Seen with Cardi B

Cardi B is not a stranger to dealing with explosive allegations about athletes she may be dating.

While there is no official confirmation that Cardi B is romantically involved with Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye, Jelicia Westhoff, the mother of the goalkeeper’s son, was set off after the rapper appeared with the soccer player online eating dinner in Italy this week.

Westhoff used Instagram to direct a scathing rant at Okoye, who was accused of cheating on her with men and women and not supporting a son they share together; she also made allegations of physical abuse.

(From left): Cardi B, Maduka Okoye, and Jelicia Westhoff seemingly are involved in a love triangle after Westhoff, who has a son with Okoye, used a recent social media rant to accuse the Serie A goalkeeper of mistreatment after he was spotted in public with the Bronx rapper. (Photos: Pierre Suu/GC Images, Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images, @jelicia.westhoff/Instagram)

“I made you! No one knew who you was,” Westhoff wrote on Instagram about the goalkeeper for the Italian Serie A team Udinese Calcio, according to screenshots captured by Neighborhood Talk. “And instead of loving us, you beat me, cheated on me with men and women. You’re a f——g demon who tried to destroy my life.”

‘How Many Kids Were Born Last Year with the Last Name Diggs?’: Chris Blake Griffith Gives Graphic Details of Accusations Against Stefon Diggs While Telling Cardi B Not To Believe A ‘Liar’

Westhoff continued to levy multiple accusations at Okoye in the long rant.

“You was cheating on me with EVERYTHING,” Westhoff wrote. “When I just gave birth to our baby, and I still choose to (wipe) your (butt) because you just had an operation and NO one of your people looked out for you, because you wasn’t even playing.“

“YOU wasnt even on the couch, you would cry your eyes out, I motivated you, cooked for you, I did everything what a woman could do for you because I loved you, Until I founded out that you liked both sides,” the rant continued.

Westhoff also claims that Okoye is using their failed relationship as an excuse not to see his son.

“You don’t take care of your one and only son. Because I don’t want to be with you, I will never forgive you,” Westhoff wrote.

The full diatribe can be seen below.

The father of Cardi B’s most recent child, current NFL free agent Stefon Diggs, has also been the subject of recent allegations that he tried to engage in sexual activity with a man.

Christopher Griffith, a former associate of Diggs, alleged that the wide receiver made sexual advances toward him in 2023, per TMZ. Griffith also said he was physically assaulted by Diggs’ family members for declining the NFL veteran’s advances.

Diggs denied the allegations and sued Griffith for defamation, while Griffith later countersued. Both lawsuits are currently still pending.

Although they are not thought to be actively dating, Cardi B recently went online to defend Diggs against these accusations. She said that Griffith should not be trusted, because he changed his account of the incident with Diggs multiple times, among other things.

Diggs, 32, is still looking for a new NFL team after reaching the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots last season.

Okoye, 26, is currently a member of the Nigeria national team. He posted 10 shutouts in 30 league appearances last season for Udinese, a club in the top soccer league (Serie A) in Italy.

Prior to being spotted out with Cardi B at dinner in Italy, Okoye and the Bronx-born rapper sparked dating rumors when they sat next to each other at an event for Paris Fashion Week in early July.