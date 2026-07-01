‘Which Divorce Is She Referring To?’: Jennifer Lopez Refuses to Call Any of Her Four Marriages ‘Failures,’ Though They All Ended the Same Way

Jennifer Lopez is done apologizing for her love life, even if people are tired of hearing about it.

Years after her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck, the former Fly Girl has a new mantra as she continues healing from four disrupted marriages.

Lopez now believes breakups should be celebrated as lessons, not mourned as losses.

Jennifer Lopez says her past breakups — including her high-profile split from Ben Affleck — aren’t failures but “launchpads” for growth, a mindset she credits with helping her heal two years after their divorce. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The 56-year-old icon laid it out plain on Kareem Rahma’s “Subway Takes” on June 30.

“Breakups are not a failure,” she said. “I honestly feel like it’s a launchpad into your next best self.” No shame. No regret. Just growth.

Lopez said breakups should mark a new beginning, not just heartbreak.

‘Really? … Wow!’: Jennifer Lopez Erases the Final Emotional Reminder of Ben Affleck, and Fans Believe It’s Her Clearest Message Yet

‘OMG’: Jennifer Lopez’s Emotional Confession About Ex Marc Anthony Takes a Turn as She Exposes the Moment That Almost Broke Her for Good

“We should have a party when we break up,” she suggested. “A divorce party. People should say, ‘You broke up? Congratulations.’ Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody.”

And to anyone thinking the dumped party lost? Lopez feels otherwise.

“If you go around your life and you’re breaking hearts … you’re the loser,” she said.

But Affleck was not her first husband. Lopez was married to Ojani Noa, from 1997 to 1998 and dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

Her longest marriage was to Marc Anthony, from 2004 to 2014 — the father of her twins, Max and Oskar Jacob, formerly known as Emme.

Lopez said personal growth has always followed heartbreak, whether it came from a relationship or a career setback.

“When I first went through my breakup with my kids’ dad, I had a huge evolution because once you have kids, you think, ‘Wait a minute. I have to do better’,” she explained.

“Then I divorced their dad and started asking myself, “Okay, what’s going on with my life here?” I learned a lot from that first heartbreak.”

Those painful moments forced Lopez to reflect, question her choices, figure out what went wrong, and ultimately change herself.

“Then, when my next marriage ended in divorce, it made me take a hard look at every part of my life. I was heartbroken, but my kids were heartbroken too. I told myself, “Wait a minute. This can’t happen again.”

The “Wreckage” singer said she’s a different person than she was just two years ago or even five years ago.

Her history with Ben dates back to 2002, when the public dubbed them “Bennifer” on magazine covers and in headlines. They got engaged, but called it off in 2004, days before the wedding.

After nearly two decades apart, Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021, married in Las Vegas, and later celebrated with a second ceremony in Georgia.

Their second chance ended when Lopez filed for divorce in 2024, but the two have remained on good terms, with Affleck co-producing her “Kiss of the Spider-Woman” remake and supporting her at its premiere.

Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited on the carpet of the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York screening. 📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/jSLlgxXzNH — Page Six (@PageSix) October 6, 2025

The divorce became final in January 2025. Still, the people have opinions about a woman who has been married four times.

One People reader weighed in, “She’s reaching, trying to validate herself in the situation she’s in. Hope it works for her.”

Facebook users didn’t hold back either, blasting the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer for finally taking accountability.

“After 4 divorces, I’d be forced to look inward too. It’s only a shame it didn’t happen sooner,” said one person.

Another added, “Finally she understands and hopefully changes as she needs to look in the mirror.”

“Has the sentence, you are the problem rings a bell,” one commenter wrote. Someone counted the receipts: “Which of the 10 million divorces? Is she referring to.”

She wasn’t speaking hypothetically. Weeks earlier, on the “SmartLess” podcast, Lopez revealed that she canceled her tour after her most recent divorce to focus on herself rather than blame anyone else.

As for what’s next, the singer isn’t rushing it. Recent rumors have tied Lopez to “Office Romance” co-star Brett Goldstein, who is 11 years younger.

Hottest RomCom Couple:

Brett Goldstein & Jennifer Lopez 🫦 pic.twitter.com/dQYUPfLVix — Brett's slutty lil shirt ✈️ (@BensShirt) June 8, 2026

A source told People in May that the entertainer “in a great place on her own right now” and doesn’t need a relationship to be happy. That same month, Lopez also confirmed that she is very much single.