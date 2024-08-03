‘Dude, Get a Job’: Rachel Lindsay’s Bitter Message to Ex Bryan Abasolo In First Spousal Support Payment Has the Internet In Shambles 

The legal battle between estranged couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo continues to get messy.

Abasolo insists he has proof of the former star of “The Bachelorette” disrespecting him in response to a judge ordering his ex to pay spousal support. The pair were married for nearly five years before he filed for divorce in January.

According to Us Weekly, Dr. Abs claims that Lindsay sent him a “highly offensive text.” The message supposedly came after she gave him the first half of his $13,257 monthly payment.

Rachel Lindsay reportedly referred to her estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, as a leech in text message. (Photos: @therachlindsay/Instagam; @thebryanabasolo/Instagram)

“BofA: Glender Ruth Llc sent you $6,628.50 for ‘Temp Leech Money,’” Lindsay’s text to Abasolo allegedly read, according to a screenshot presented in court filings.

In Touch also reports Abasolo wants a judge to grant him access to $35,000 of community property funds to cover his attorney fees in the divorce case with Lindsay, whom he also wants sanctioned for $5,000.

“Rachel has $88,500 in our Charles Schwab accounts and Rachel had $259,207 of community property funds in her Bank of America sole proprietor account upon separation, all of which is community property,” read court documents submitted by Abasolo.

As news of Abasolo’s latest legal actions spread on the internet, many social media users took issue with the Miami-bred chiropractor.

For example, someone on X tweeted, “Dude, get a job.” Another individual responded to the alleged “leech” comment by posting, “She should have called him worse than that.”

Abasolo did receive some grace online. One tweet read, “I feel bad for both of them. Divorce is hard enough without it getting public and nasty.”

Someone else blamed Lindsay for the chaotic financial outcome of her divorce from Abasolo by asserting, “She should’ve had a better prenup then.”

Bryan Abasolo moving out of home with ex rachel lindsay #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/D8s1yxTcHM — zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) July 22, 2024

Their breakup has been a topic of conversation on the internet for months. Fans were initially shocked that Abasolo, 44, sought spousal support, noting that he moved his business from Miami to California to be with Lindsay, 39, in 2021. As details such as the reality star paying for 90 percent of their bills were released to the public people also learned they did not sign a prenup.

“It was just a different time, so I wasn’t leading with that,” Linsday said on the “Hidden Gems with Natasha Parker” podcast. “And we weren’t on the same page with prenups, and so I just didn’t want it to be a bigger issue, so we didn’t have one. You know, hindsight’s 20/20. I would’ve done it. I mean, I always wanted to do it, but again, we weren’t on the same page when it came to that.”

In July, TMZ released footage of Abasolo moving out of his L.A. home after Rachel was ordered to pay him spousal support once a month.

“He can’t afford a suitcase? He could have sold his air fryer and bought a suitcase at least rather than carrying stuff in trash bags,” an X user tweeted in reaction to images of Abasolo carrying black trash bags presumably of his belongings to a vehicle posted last month.

Abasolo also faced questions about why he requested money from Lindsay. An individual on X asked, “He is an educated professional, young and healthy. Why does he need spousal support?”

After appearing on the 21st season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” reality television dating show, Lindsay named Abasolo the winner of the 13th season of “The Bachelorette.”

The couple got married in August 2019 in Cancun, Mexico, before Abasolo filed for divorce. He cited “irreconcilable differences” for the separation.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo explained on Instagram.

Before their split, the “Miss Me With That” book author expressed growing closer to Abasolo during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 2020 “People” interview, she said, “We’re starting to have those conversations about where do we plant roots and having children and what’s the timeline for that.”

Lindsay became the first African-American in the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” franchise history to get cast for the lead role. She later worked as a correspondent for “Extra TV” and hosted The Ringer’s “Higher Learning” podcast with co-host Van Lathan.