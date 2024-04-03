Provocative Videos of Chance the Rapper Grinding on Women In Jamaica Resurface Amid His and Wife’s ‘Period of Separation’ Announcement One Year Later

Chance the Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley have revealed that they are going their separate ways. The announcement comes nearly one year after the “Sunday Candy” artist was filmed grinding on other women during his Jamaican vacation.

Both Corley and the recording artist — whose real name is Chancelor Bennett — shared a statement on April 3 announcing their pending divorce “after a period of separation.”

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways.

We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” read the statement posted on each of their Instagram accounts. “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you -Chance & Kirsten.”

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce their separation. (Photos: @kirstencorleybennett/Instagram)

Bennett and Corely were together for several years before getting married in 2019. The former couple share two daughters — 4-year-old Marli and 7-year-old Kensli.

It’s unclear if the two have filed for divorce yet. However, many are not surprised by the separation.

The “Summer Friends” rapper caught flak for celebrating his 30th birthday last year while attending Carnival in Jamaica, where he was recorded on video grinding on a woman who was not his wife. Following news of his separation, those same videos began to resurface online.

The moment Chance The Rapper knew he was getting a divorce. He ain’t been the same since The Big Day album pic.twitter.com/A5NYWpZ0Oy — DAFRICAN (@DAFRICAN1) April 3, 2024

Bennett’s actions and behavior sparked controversy online about what’s appropriate or acceptable in a marriage and whether Corley was OK with his conduct.

Several weeks after the viral videos, Corley shared a cryptic post on Instagram which many thought was about her wayward husband. The post contained words from the late poet Maya Angelou, and she highlighted a portion about people who don’t grow up.

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too d–n difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it,” read the post. “They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up.”

Corley concluded, “I hope one day, we all choose to grow up.”

Fans reacted to the news on X with one replying, “He shouldn’t have gone to that jamacia trip.” Another fan joked, “Not every Chance you take works out.” A third fan replied, “That’s unfortunate news! It’s always sad to hear about the end of a marriage, especially after five years.”

Chance the Rapper is currently a judge on “The Voice,” and Corley is the founder of World of Boby, a lifestyle childrenswear brand.