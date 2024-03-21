Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippens’ Breakup Raises Questions Amid Launch Of His Sneaker Collab with Dad Michael Jordan

Marcus Jordan, 33, and Larsa Pippen, 49, have reportedly ended their whirlwind and headline-grabbing romance. The two have been dating for two years and their breakup comes around the time that Marcus drops a major shoe collaboration with his father.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan confirm breakup ahead of Jordan sneaker launch. (Photo: @Larsapippen/Instagram)

The separation was confirmed by multiple outlets including People, who reported a source claiming, “They’re moving in different directions.”

According to a friend, Larsa, ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, decided to leave her nepo baby boyfriend, despite the couple reconciling earlier this year after a previous breakup.

“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show,” an insider close to “The Real Housewives of Miami” said in an interview with ET Online. “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life.”

The source added, “Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her.”

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star hasn’t outright said anything about the breakup, but she did post a message that some speculate was a veiled remark toward Marcus.

“Humble enough to know I can lose it all. Confident enough to know I can get it all back,” she wrote on her Instagram.

In the caption of another post, Larsa added, “Allow me to reintroduce myself.”

Many on social media weighed in, with some calling her reintroduction posts “pathetic.”

“Which break up # with Marcus is this again?” said one person on X, as another wrote, “Acting like this at her big age is so pathetic. She didn’t even give this energy when she broke up with her husband of 25 years ffs.”

A third said, “Swear she ate with the caption lol. Shes so lame.” But one person said what a lot of people are thinking, “The truth is larsa wanted to get married but Michael wasn’t having it.”

Larsa Pippen’s first post since her break up with Marcus Jordan was announced! #RHOM pic.twitter.com/FfeAZg36f8 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 20, 2024

Marcus appeared on the “RHOM” reunion that was filmed in January and weeks later there were reports about their initial breakup. The two have since removed images and videos of each other on her respective pages.

Larsa and Marcus’ breakup arrives on the heels of his recent project getting rave reviews from fans online. Nearly a year after releasing his Air Jordan 7 collaboration titled the “New Sheriff in Town,” Marcus returns with another dope shoe design.

His Trophy Room release of its Air Jordan 1 Low OG includes two colorways, including the Rookie Card-Away and Jordan’s signature in black on the heels. They also feature metallic gold Wings and embroidered Swooshes.

A few unboxings of the sneakers show just how excited fans are about the new sneaker.

“UNBOXING: Jordan 1 Low Rookie Card by @trophyroomstore these are INSANE in person the details are perfect!! My favorite collab of 2024 so far! Congrats on another banger @heirmj523 @aliitaii @tai87kicks need that home pair now :),” sneaker influencer Qias Omar wrote on his Instagram.

Marcus talked about how hard he worked to make this vision come to fruition in a separate post on his Instagram page.

“It’s always nerve wracking in this home stretch leading up to a launch It takes a full team of people working (HARD AF) behind the scenes from the inception of a concept, thru sampling rounds, thru approvals from legal (+ approvals from Pops & the Family Office), to execution of the marketing materials & the physical launch,” he captioned.

Adding, “I’m thankful to everyone who has played a part in the development of @trophyroomstore & everything that we do.”

He also said that this was a way to honor working with his father and his team at the Jumpman23 team. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG shoes drop on March 21 and retail for $140.

Ironically, Marcus’ famous dad, Michael Jordan, might be at the center of why he and Larsa didn’t work.

The first red flag is that MJ actually played 10 seasons with Larsa’s ex-husband on the Chicago Bulls team. Speculation that Michael seemed to not be a fan of the relationship began in July 2023 after he was approached by paparazzi while in Paris.

When asked if he was a fan of his son and Larsa being together and the championship NBA All-star laughed before saying, “No.”

Marcus has not posted anything about the breakup on his social media, focusing all his attention on the sneaker release.

The last post, which should have been a couples post, instead featured him alone to announce the finale and reunion of Peacock’s unscripted series “The Traitors.”

Larsa and Marcus starred as the first-ever couple on season 2 of the show. The season reunion was filmed before news of their split.