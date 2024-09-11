‘Chad Is a Rebound’: Fans Say Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Missed the ‘Red Flags’ After Fiancée Sharelle Rosado Reveals She Cheated on Her Ex-Husband with the Former NFL Star

“Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado has shocked everyone after she recently revealed on her podcast, “Humble Baddies,” that she was unfaithful at the beginning of her first marriage in starting her relationship with her current fiancé, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Rosado, 33, did not shy away from discussing the complexities of her past relationship, infidelity and what led up to her getting with her current man.

The shocking revelation, which has sparked significant public interest, came during the inaugural episode of the podcast posted on YouTube on Aug. 26.

“I actually I cheated on my ex-husband with Chad. I wouldn’t say cheat because I mentally checked out. I was done,” Rosado stated.

Sharelle Rosado, fiancée of Chad Ochocinco Johnson, reveals their relationship began with infidelity on her part. (Photo: @ochocinco/Instagram)

However, with the revelation, Rosado explained that she “grew emotionally attached” to Ochocinco before things went further at the same time she began to distance from her ex-husband.

The Alabama native admitted to forming both “emotional” and physical attachments to the former NFL player, acknowledging that her actions, in hindsight, were not without regret. She said, “At the age I’m at now, I felt like it was wrong because I should have ended that relationship fully.”

She added, “I was younger and at that time I was focused on myself and trying to get over everything that I went through and if I would go back I probably wouldn’t have did what I did but it happened. I can’t go back and change it.”

The confession quickly made its way across social media, with TikTok influencer Avión Plummer posting a clip from the podcast.

Reactions poured in, with many users expressing disbelief and skepticism about Rosado’s justification for her actions.

One user expressed disbelief, saying, “Nah I ain’t cheat.. I just checked out what???????????”

Others issued warnings to Johnson, with one comment reading, “Watch out Ochocinco,” while another warned, “The red flags !!! Ocho you don’t have to touch a fire to see that its hot! Heed the warning.”

The criticism wasn’t limited to the former football star. Some commenters took aim at Rosado’s reasoning, with one person writing, “How u get em is how u lose em. they tryna justify her actions.” Another joked, “Chad is a rebound chick jokes.”

Another pointed out something she said about her age, “Younger? Haven’t they only been together a few years?”

An Army veteran who served 13 years and completed two deployments to Afghanistan, Rosado acknowledged that her past actions have impacted her current relationship with her ex-husband, and the mother of three said that cheating on her ex has made co-parenting their son challenging.

Rosado’s first pregnancy occurred when she was a senior in high school, which ultimately cost her a track scholarship to the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Her youngest child, Serenity “Hurricane” Paula, was born in January 2022 and is her daughter with Ochocinco, 43. For the “Dancing with the Stars” cast member, Serenity is his eighth child.

The luxury home real estate agent’s middle child is from her previous marriage, although she has chosen not to disclose her ex-husband’s name or identity despite discussing aspects of their current relationship. However, she did reveal he slept with her former friend during an August episode of the podcast.

One lingering challenge from Sharelle’s affair with the “Nightcap” host is the cause of strained communication and co-parenting with her ex-husband. They now communicate primarily through their son, who acts as an intermediary via his phone, noting, “We don’t communicate at all.”

These remarks arrive months after Ochocinco and Sharelle first sparked rumors about being at odds during an episode of “Nightcap” in June. Sharelle joined Shannon Sharpe as they joked about having their own show without Ocho.

Sharpe then asked viewers who tuned into the live taping of the show on YouTube to leave comments on whether they wanted to see segments “featuring Relle.”

“I’m confused how is she taking the little bit of shine I’m getting?” Ochocinco said to Sharpe. “You don’t even call me by my name no more. You adding Rosado and people are taking that sh-t serious in public.”

On their life at home, Ochocinco said, “She be talking to me crazy, like, raising her voice at me, and it’s all ’cause she, like, the breadwinner. Like, she talk to me any kind of way.”

In August, the two appeared on “Nightcap Summer Sessions with Shannon Sharpe & Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson” in Houston. Relle made a surprise visit on stage thanks to her fiance’s co-host as she snatched the microphone from Ochocinco’s hand. After she received her own mic, he revealed that he hadn’t spoken to his fiancée in “six or seven days.”

“I been busy,” said Sharelle, but the former Miami Dolphins player insisted they were “beefing.” Sharelle added, “He lying.”



A week later during the Dallas “Nightcap” Live show, they both agreed they were still “beefing.”

“He’s in time out. I don’t know why he act like I’m in the doghouse, but he’s in the doghouse,” Sharelle said to the audience.

For Ochocinco, he encouraged the crowd not to get hung up on couples on social media that show the good but never the “motherfuc–ing ups and downs. She make me fu—king mad!” he said. “But I love her, right?”

Sharelle claimed Ochco was “acting all hard” while in Houston until she decided to leave early and he requested her location.

“But at the end of the day our love overpowers everything and we have a great family. We have great support and that’s all that matters,” added Sharelle. “And we keep God first.”

Despite these challenges, Ochocinco and the Allure Realty owner have moved forward with their relationship and are now engaged.

They met each other through sliding in each other’s DMs. In fact, Rosado, despite being married, made the first move on the former NFL star.

“He was always a crush of mine. For years. Sexy, tall, chocolate,” she said on the “I Am Woman” podcast in 2021. “I slid into his DMs and he responded, like, two seconds later.”

Sharelle and Chad went public in November 2020 and announced they were expecting the following year. By January 2023, shortly after their daughter’s first birthday, Ochocinco proposed.

Fans have fallen in love with Rosado, who is affectionately called “Relle,” after seeing the couple on her Netflix show, on social media, and the many times she peeks in his show with retired NFL player Shannon Sharpe. However, her recent revelation has caused some to view her differently.

“She’s been a lot more vocal and open nowadays. Wonder if she’s about to checkout of her relationship with Ocho,” one person quipped.

Another expressed disappointment, saying, “Now I lost some respect for relle after this.”