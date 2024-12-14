‘He’s Still at Her House All the Time’: Ben Affleck Dragging Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Into His ‘Problems’ with Jennifer Lopez Despite Actress Being ‘Very Happy’ with Her Boyfriend

Jennifer Garner is an actress and co-parent, but of the many hats she wears, helping her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, navigate his pending divorce is the least of her desires.

Now, the “Deadpool & Wolverine” star supposedly is simplifying things by ending her peace brokering between Affleck and his soon-to-be second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Garner and Affleck were married for 13 years when their divorce was finalized in 2018. They are parents to three children, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

For the past six years, she’s been dating longtime boyfriend John Miller and recently sparked engagement rumors after being spotted with a ring on her left hand.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 'Strong Relationship' has Actor Dragging Her Into His 'Problems' with Jennifer Lopez Despite Actress Being 'Very Happy' with Boyfriend



Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez reconnected for their second chance at love in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

The two dated over two decades ago but called off their 2004 wedding as the relationship became a media spectacle. However, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” came to an end just before their second wedding anniversary when Lopez filed for divorce after spending the summer separated.

For months now, Garner has been noticeably chummy with her children’s father as he and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer weed through the process of dissolving their marriage. Several reports claimed that the women were on good terms; some even said that the “Elektra” star had been a mediator of sorts for the couple.

But it seems Garner’s supposed stance has since shifted. “She tried not to take sides,” a purported “insider” told OK! Magazine, adding that she “urged them to seek counseling and try harder to fix things.”

They further alleged, “Jen began to notice things about JLo’s behavior that turned her off” and that “she was dragged into Ben and JLo’s problems. … It’s not what she wanted, but JLo appealed to her gentle nature, and Jen’s such a nice person that she couldn’t say no.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck were getting a divorce the day this video dropped lmao pic.twitter.com/fg5d5Ms5Es https://t.co/5wwuoy0oh5 — John (@iam_johnw) August 20, 2024

The source alluded to the blended family dynamic as an additional motivator for Gardner’s since-shuttered openness towards Lopez. The person shared that the mom of three felt both “uncomfortable” and “like she was being manipulated” by the circumstances.

“Jen just thinks it’s better if she keeps her distance from JLo during the divorce,” they continued. “She wants to stay out of Ben and JLo’s personal business from now on.” Even with Lopez less of a concern, speculation about the Oscar-winning actor using the breakup to his advantage has circulated.

The exes spent Thanksgiving together with their kids and plan to do so again for Christmas. Online, a fan warned, “No Jen, RUN. Get away from him.” Someone else remarked, He’s so emotionally all over the place, Garner would be [nuts] to take him back.”

However, the insider said all the time that the former lovebirds spend together is an act of concern. “He’s got his own place, but he’s still at her house all the time,” they said.

A second source alleges that “He loves being looked after by her. He goes to her whenever he has a big career or life decision to make for her advice” as well as that, “Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.”

Ben Affleck cozies up to ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving amid Jennifer Lopez divorce: ‘He’s very happy’ https://t.co/snMC0Wd7C9 pic.twitter.com/VHrfqZJALG — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2024

As for Garner’s relationship with boyfriend Miller, they are said to be “very happy” and that she “sees him almost every day.”

According to People, the businessman is also a co-parent and understands the space and Affleck share. Lopez, on the other hand, has sworn off dating after her fourth failed marriage. Few people believe her claim, though.

In November, eagle-eyed internet sleuths began to speculate that she may be rebounding with a new hunk of a bodyguard. The Oscar-nominated actress was photographed holding hands with the “young blond man” in London while exiting an SUV.

One person declared, “She is, or will be, involved in another relationship soon because she cannot stand to be alone.”

The hopeless romantic was engaged to retired MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez months before going public with Affleck. Her longest relationship lasted eight years when she was married to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emma, 16.