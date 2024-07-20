‘It’s Giving White Man Tears’: Rachel Lindsay’s Estranged Husband Bryan Abasolo Accused of Gaslighting ‘The Bachelorette’ Star After Being Awarded Spousal Support Following Pleas for Financial Assistance

Former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay is footing more than the bill for the home she shared with estranged husband Bryan Abasolo.

As it turns out, the $13,257 in monthly temporary spousal support and $20,000 for legal fees that she was ordered to shell out aren’t just to help her ex maintain his L.A. lifestyle, but also his counseling sessions to rebound from their separation.

Rachel Lindsay’s estranged husband Bryan Abasolo slammed for using divorce coach after claiming he was strapped for cash and in need of spousal support. Photos: Thebryanabasolo/Instagram.

The former lovebirds, who met during season 13 of the ABC series when Lindsay made history as the first Black bachelorette, have been married since 2019. But after four years as husband and wife, the chiropractor, who is known as “Dr. Abs” on social media, filed for divorce on New Year’s Day 2024.

As previously reported, court documents revealed the two remained housemates — at least up until she was ordered to pay spousal support — due to Abasolo’s lower income. Lindsay is a podcast host and media correspondent for “Extra” and brings in substantially more than her husband. While little is known about the full breakdown of their relationship, the doctor is now painting a picture of being a victim of his ex, so much so that he sought the help of divorce coach Rene Garcia.

Rachel Lindsay said she is taking her “difficult” divorce from Bryan Abasolo “day by day.” https://t.co/cZJDg3sR06 pic.twitter.com/LcMmjgpYH1 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 5, 2024

In a since-expired Instagram Story post from July 19, Abasolo claimed that he was “emotionally and psychologically beaten down” and needed an “objective” opinion with the major life decision when he met Garcia in 2023. He said the coach helped him to “face the PR tricks and gaslighting I was warned was coming” and to base his decisions on clarity.

Reposts of the dating show alum’s testimony appeared on The YBF, where social media users laid into him. One person declared, “This is a public gaslighting if Rachel!! I don’t like it one bit. Evil.” A second remark stated, “Man’s is using the white woman uno draw 4 card.” And another similarly themed reaction read, “It’s giving white man tears.”

Several others agreed that his public handling of the divorce was a ploy to get a rise out of Lindsay. “He’s starving for her attention/reaction. Rachel, please don’t give him the slightest satisfaction,” they wrote. Another user revisited Abasolo’s cries for financial assistance, writing, “If he can afford a divorce coach then he doesn’t need alimony smh.”

But the “Higher Learning” podcast co-host did not come out unscathed in the online banter. “I blame Rachel for marrying him. Ladies – don’t crave a ring and wedding so much that you single-handedly pay for both on your own,” wrote someone slamming Lindsay for marrying someone in a lower income bracket. Another critical opinion read, “I mean she opted not to have a prenup. I know she’s regretting that decision every day.”

Lindsay admitted that she and Abasolo were not “on the same page” about prenups and that she avoided the paperwork in hopes of not creating a bigger issue. In his petition for spousal support, the pain relief professional was seeking $16,000 monthly payments and $75,000 for legal fees. An end date for the temporary $13,257 that he receives has not been set.