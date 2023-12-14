T.I. Spotted By Fans with His Head Down, Seemingly Uninterested as Son King Performed on Stage In His Honor

It’s been 20 years since T.I. released his second studio album, “Trap Muzik,” and his friends and family came together to celebrate the anniversary of the platinum-selling project. As part of the recognition, T.I.’s son King performed. But, based on fans’ perspectives, the rapper had a less-than-excited reaction on his face.

Tiny posted about the event on her Instagram and showed that almost all of her and T.I.’s children, Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King and Heiress, were in attendance for the party. The entertainer’s other son, 15-year-old Major, couldn’t attend due to final exams in school.

T.I. keeps his head down as King performs his song “Be Easy.” (Photo: @majorgirl/Instagram)

The kids not only showed up, but they showed out, as all of them except for Deyjah performed T.I.’s songs on stage. The eldest children Zonnique and Messiah, the latter of whom performs under the name Buddy Red, teamed up to do a rendition of the song “Rubberband Man.”

Seven-year-old Heiress sang Rihanna’s hook on T.I.’s 2008 song “Live Your Life.” Brothers Domani and King also performed their father’s classic song “Be Easy.” Tip looked like a proud father when he saw his Heiress perform, and he smiled as Domani emulated him. On the other hand, King didn’t get the same positive reaction from his father as T.I. had his head down when the camera panned to him.

Viewers in the comments section of The Shade Room’s post noticed the “Why You Wanna” rapper’s icy reception and said, “We saw TI’s head was down while King was performing on the 4th slide..lol,” and “Why they invite king?”

Others joked that the 19-year-old was on his best behavior during the celebration, “They must’ve gave King his pacifier back look like he was in a much better mood,” and “That choke must’ve set King lil a— straight.”

Unlike his siblings, King was not tagged in his mother’s carousel, nor was he added in the caption. One fan may have given a reason for King’s name being missing, saying, “King you supposed to be grounded still, sir.”

Fans have been on King’s case for years, dating back to incidents like the one that occurred at a Waffle House and another one that happened when the teenager asked an unhoused man to do the One Chip Challenge for $50. The noise surrounding King only got louder after the now infamous incident that went down in a private box at an Atlanta Falcons game in November.

In an Instagram live-stream taken by King, he and his parents got into a heated argument after King seemingly felt that a joke went too far. The video shows King yelling at T.I. and Tiny, and at one point, it got physical as Tip seemingly restrained his teenage son.

While fans have picked sides in the apparent father-son battle, it looks like it was just a family disagreement that ended up blowing over. The two were later seen doing a video interview together on Complex, and T.I. even stood up for himself and his son after a club promoter allegedly used their argument on their flyer.

Since then, the Atlanta native has continued to support his son, as he has promoted King and Domani’s new song, “Father Like Sons,” on his social media.