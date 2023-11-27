Fans Say T.I. and Tiny Harris ‘Hit the Jackpot’ with Their Youngest Daughter Heiress as 7-Year-Old’s Vocals During a Christmas Choir Performance Leave Social Media Gasping

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ daughter, Heiress, continues to prove why she’s a superstar in the making!

For years social media users have watched the 7-year-old perfect her singing ability through training with a vocal coach and by covering vocally challenging hits such as “This Is Me” from the 2017 musical “The Greatest Showman.”

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ daughter Heiress proves why she’s the next star in the making. (Photo: @majorgirl/Instagram)

Now, it appears that all that practicing has finally paid off for T.I. and Tiny’s youngest daughter, as Heiress led Essence’s children’s choir during the star-studded 2023 Essence Holiday Special in Atlanta. On Friday, Nov. 24, Heiress, along with several other big names, joined the stage at different times to perform popular holiday tunes.

When Heiress took center stage, the youngster wowed fans and audience members as she debuted an original song titled “What Does Christmas Mean to You.” While her apparent star power garnered praise from many, there appeared to be no one more proud of the youngster than her Grammy-winning vocalist mother.

“I’m so Thankful for all my many Blessing & every battle I’ve endured but today I’m so proud & thankful to post about my youngest child @heiressdharris as she shares the stage with many legends of our industry,” Tiny’s appreciation post read.

The Xscape member continued, “She was confident & professional lil 7yr old. Thank you @essence for having her. Thank you @thejorgyporgy for writing this song for my baby & The Children’s Choir. They all did such an amazing job…”

Videos of Heiress found their way to different social media platforms such as X, where many account handlers couldn’t deny the child’s obvious vocal talent.

One person wrote, “RAPPER TI & Tiny Harris DAUGHTER Heiress Harris IS A CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY PRINCESS STAR GOD BLESS THE KIDS.”

That post was met with different users who seconded the message, suggesting that both Grammy winners hit the “jackpot” with their young child. “She really been at this d–n near out the womb, go head babygirl,” one response said.

Tiny and Tip done hit the jackpot!! — Minding My Black Ass Business👨‍💻📱🛳️📭💵🏞️💰 (@YaGirlTweets) November 25, 2023

Another handler stated, “Tiny and Tip done hit the jackpot,” which was followed by a third reply that read, “Baby girl can sing!”

The Harris household is no stranger to having musically inclined children. In addition to Heiress, Tiny’s eldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, is also a singer, and a member of the pop group OMG Girlz. She also drops her own music every now and again when she’s not busy tending the needs of her adorable nearly 3-year-old daughter.

T.I.’s oldest son, Messiah Harris, shocked the world last year after he made his musical debut as a blues artist under his stage name Buddy Red. As for the “ATL” lyricist’s second son, Domani, he followed in his father’s footsteps and made a living as a rapper. While Domani’s genre may be similar to Tip’s, he’s paved his way as an artist and even turned down an $80,000 deal with T.I’s “Grand Hustle” label.

Then there’s T.I. and Tiny’s first child together, King Harris. While the 19-year-old is also an aspiring rapper, he seems to be put in the limelight for reasons that are unconnected to music.

Just recently, King’s name made headlines after he and his father got into a heated scuffle while on Instagram Live. It has been revealed that the shocking altercation occurred after King begged his parents to admit that he was a “mistake” while at the Nov. 26 Atlanta Falcons’ 24-15 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The public argument grew more intense after King claimed his parents weren’t trying to acknowledge the fact that he was “in the streets,” despite people accusing him of being born with silver spoon in his mouth.

To King’s dismay, Tiny agreed with the crowd of people, stating that he did, in fact, have a wealthy upbringing. T.I. could then be heard teasing his son, which seemed to have rubbed King the wrong way. After an intense verbal back and forth, a scuffle is heard to have happened from the audio. King could also be heard yelling at his father to “get off” him.

Over the past few years, King’s name has been negatively in the media due to his out-of-control behavior. Many social media users have even claimed that the teen is trying too hard to be a “gangster.”

Despite the heated encounter, T.I. still managed to perform during the football game’s halftime show. The performance honored hip-hop’s 50th anniversary and featured performances from Ludacris, Cee-Lo Green, Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy, Quavo, and more.

T.I. and Tiny also have a 15-year-old son, Major, who doesn’t appear to be too consumed with the music industry lifestyle. T.I. has an older daughter, Deyjah Harris, whom he shares with his ex Ms. Niko. The 22-year-old previously expressed feeling as if she’s the only one out of her musically inclined family who has no talent.