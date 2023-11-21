T.I.’s Son King Harris Says He Could ‘See’ Himself Playing His Dad In a Biopic: ‘They Say I Act Just Like Him’

It looks like Tip “T.I.” Harris may not have to hold auditions for someone to play him in a potential biopic, because the rapper already has his eyes set on his 19-year-old son King Harris.

The “Live Your Life” artist and King attended this year’s ComplexCon 2023, where they both discussed the possibility of a film based around T.I.’s life.

T.I. and his son King Harris attended ComplexCon 2023 where they talk about a biopic about the rapper. (Photo: @tip/X)

During a panel conversation, T.I. and Tiny Harris’ eldest son was asked if he could picture himself playing his successful father in a biopic.

“I mean ummm, I could see it, ’cause they say I act just like him,” King replied. “They say I’m just a little paler than him.”

Once laughter from the audience members died down, the “Takers” actor added onto King’s response, suggesting that his son was “translucent.”

After additional giggles decreased, T.I. shared his true thoughts about King playing him in a future biopic: “I think he can do anything he puts his mind to do,” the Atlanta native said.

“He just gotta get over his own limitations of himself, you know? I think anything he puts his mind to do it, he can do it. If he wants to do it.”

Tip continued, “If he has accepted the responsibility of doing it … I think he creates his own limitations of himself.”

The 43-year-old made sure to share behind-the-scene photos of himself and King at ComplexCon on X. “Had an amazin time at @ComplexCon dis year wit some of my patnas from @dapartments404,” T.I. wrote, plugging his new movie.

“Luv 2 @Complex for letting us share some [diamond emoji] #FreeJeff,” he concluded as a shoutout to incarcerated rapper Young Thug.

Had an amazin time at @ComplexCon dis year wit some of my patnas from @dapartments404‼️ Luv 2 @Complex for letting us share sum 💎 #FreeJeff pic.twitter.com/8E6HmuKynO — T.I. (@Tip) November 20, 2023

“Da’Partments” is a new independent comedy film T.I. wrote and directed. He also serves as an executive producer alongside comedian Lil Duval and “Wild ’N’ Out” stars Karlous Miller and DC Young Fly. This movie follows the real-life events of underprivileged Atlanta residents who’ve welcomed viewers “to a hilarious world of magic, history, comedy, and blackness, swirled up in the way only Atliens can do it.”

The film was officially released on Oct. 8, 2023, on Tubi. That same month T.I. appeared on the “We In Miami” podcast, where he asked listeners to extend grace to King despite his controversial acts online.

During the interview, Tip described his son as a “passionate young man” who “reminds me of myself at a time in my life where I made the most egregious mistakes.”

As a teenager King has been arrested for unknown reasons, had a verbal spat against Waffle House employees, and influenced a homeless man to partake in the spicy one-chip challenge for money, which finds participants eating a hot chip without drinking water.

The “Drip” rapper’s out-of-control behavior often prompts fans to accuse him of trying to be a “gangster” and portraying himself like he is from the same ’hood his father was raised in. Unlike his two successful parents, King appeared to live in a luxurious household as documented on the family’s reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: A Family Hustle.”

However, social media users began to sympathize with King’s behavior after he revealed that he grew up living with his grandmother rather than his parents.

“They’ll say ‘Hey, we shooting today, we need y’all at the house.’ They’ll come get me from my grandma house and right after we done, when them cameras go off I’m right back at my grandma house,” the young star shared during Funny Marco’s “Open Thoughts” interview.

Although King never specified which grandparent he lived with, many online handlers believe he was talking about Tiny’s mother, Diane Cottle-Pope.