‘You Got Married?’: Video of T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Dressed In All-White Gown and Veil Has Fans Believing She Just Tied the Knot 

Just a few months after swearing off potential suitors and declaring plans to remain single, T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris popped out in a new video wearing an all-white gown and a long veil.

Most fans agree that she looks absolutely “stunning” in the short clip that has many wondering if she’s subtly revealing some truth about her dating life.

Fans are left shook after T.I.’s daughter Deyjah pops out in an all-white gown and veil. (Pictured: @yafavdeyj/X)

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the 22-year-old shared a 13-second video on X, which featured her in an elegant scrunched dress. Throughout the video, Harris zoomed in on her hourglass figure while also showing off the all-white veil that rested on the top of her head.

“What did you do today,” she wrote as her caption.

As of this writing, Harris’ video has acquired more than 47,000 views and also prompted several questions from fans who speculated that she got married behind closed doors.

One X user penned, “You got married” while another person joked, “I told you I ain’t ready to get married just yet unless Tip is footin the bill haha.”

Despite the wedding assumptions, Harris let her followers know why her outfit resembled a bride, stating, “Got makeup then got two looks in with my photographerrr.” She explained that she was wearing a “mini dress” and not a wedding dress and that she doesn’t have a man, after many began asking for invites. “It’s really giving bridal shower… That’s why I said invite,” said one fan.

In an attempt to completely shut down the marriage rumors, Harris replied, “Theres no ring on my finger and no man by my side. im single.”

The young adult is no stranger to her tweets causing some type of commotion online. Just two months ago, fans speculated that Harris was throwing shade at her Grammy-winning father after she wrote about how exhausting it is to have “a parent that always thinks they’re right.”

While Harris never specified which parent she was referring to, many X users assumed her message was directed at Tip due to their tainted history. The father-and-daughter duo has had some hardships in the past that were put on full display for the outside world to witness in their family reality series, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

Three years ago, T.I. received backlash from the public after admitting he accompanied his child to her gynecologist visits to confirm that her hymen was still “intact” and that she was still a virgin.

His comments caused social media users to frequently leave their input on the situation with every change they got. While it was a juicy topic for many, Harris noted that this private matter quickly became a traumatizing one for her. T.I. eventually took full responsibility for his wrongdoing in publicizing a personal situation while speaking on “The Breakfast Club.”

Harris has also previously used X to share her personal opinions on celibacy. Back in July, the beauty revealed her plans to “remain celibate” for “as long” as she can.

T.I. shares his oldest daughter with his ex, who is known by most as Ms. Niko. She is their only child together.