Domani Harris Follows In the Footsteps of King Harris and Reveals He and Messiah Primarily Lived with Their Mother, Not T.I. and Tiny

Twenty-two-year-old Domani Harris sat down for an interview with Baller Alert and opened up about his family and famous father, rapper T.I. Domani is one of the recording artist’s sons with ex-girlfriend Lashon Dixon. The former couple also share a 23-year-old son, Messiah Harris.

The interview comes just after T.I.’s son with Tiny Harris, 19-year-old King Harris, shocked the internet by claiming his grandmother raised him and he only lived with his parents when they filmed their reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” on VH1.

T.I. (Lef) and his son Domani Harris (right). (Photos: @tip/Instagram, @Baller Alert, Inc/YouTube)

Domani said that he lived with his mother the majority of the time but added that it was ultimately a good balance.

“So, I stayed with my mother,” he said, noting that he and Messiah have the same mom. “We both lived with her. We did stay in Riverdale [an Atlanta suburb] for a while. It turned out to be a good balance, but I wasn’t looking at it like that at the time.”

“So, you could imagine going from this type of situation, which wasn’t like bad, like I didn’t look around and like, ‘Man, we need to, like this is crazy,’ I wasn’t like that,” he added. “But when you see something else that’s uh just like totally opposite of that, it would make you feel weird,” he admitted, adding that his father’s lifestyle was very different than his mother’s.

“It’s not like a, um, like a bad thing, it’s just like, I’m thinking about, like dang, ‘How does my Mom feel?’ Like, going on trips and stuff, and she’s at the house. … We’d come back with clothes, toys, whatever we asked for.”

Domani also said his relationship with his father was “wonderful.”

“That’s my father, but that’s like my best friend,” said Domani.

No pressure, No diamond!!! 💎Domani’s bigger picture perspective on his family roots and being the “Prince of the South”…



Watch the full episode of the Baller Alert Show here:https://t.co/UkfkkajjCq pic.twitter.com/f2EdInBKwt — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) December 2, 2023

King and Domani teamed up to honor their father with a new single, “Father Like Sons,” which dropped on Dec. 1. The single dropped just days following King’s public tussle with his father on Instagram Live after he claimed he grew up on the streets, and his parents checked him on video by saying he grew up privileged.

T.I. and Tiny have seven children all together. In addition to Domani and Messiah, T.I. has a 22-year-old daughter, Deyjah, with his ex-Ranniqua Brannum. Tiny has a 27-year-old daughter Zonnique with her ex-Zonnie Pullins. The famous couple also share King, a 15-year-old son, Major, and a 7-year-old daughter, Heiress.