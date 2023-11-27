[Video] T.I. Gets Into Alleged Scuffle with 19-Year-Old Son, King Harris, ‘If Ima Mistake Say Dat’

Former reality star-turned-rapper King Harris seems to think that his celebrity parents didn’t plan for him to be born. A video of the often controversial son of T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris getting into a scuffle with his father was leaked to the public via King’s Instagram Story.

Tiny and T.I.’s son, King Harris, get into a scuffle with his dad at a football game. (Photos: @majorgirl/Instagram; @the_next_king10/Instagram)

The clip appears to have been taken at the Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints football game, while King was on Live as fan reactions can be seen popping in the short video. It was followed up with a now-deleted post that begs his parents to just admit he was a “mistake.”

The context of the squabble was growing up in poverty versus growing up with access to wealth. King, his parents contend, never experienced true struggle, stating that the only reason why he liked to stay at his grandmother’s house and not in a gated community with his parents was because she lived in the ’hood.

A crowd of people can be heard teasing King, saying he had a “silver spoon in his mouth,” but be barked back yelling it wasn’t true. His mother attempted to remind him of his wealthy upbringing as a child.

Tiny then mentioned that the only reason King loved going over to his grandmother’s house was not so he could run around with his hoodrat friends, but because she allowed him to “suck his pacifier until he was 12.”

The 19-year-old appeared to be offended, claiming that his parents were trying to “hide” the fact that he was “really in the streets” doing all the things the two of them tried to steer him away from.

T.I. is heard calling his son a derogatory word and teasing him saying “stop crying” about something. As he repeats the taunt, King gets outraged and says, “He’s capping. He’s capping.”

“Be a man, son,” says T.I., as someone mentions that he was on the losing side.

“I know you,” King says, seeming to hint that he will expose his father to be something the public doesn’t see. The King of the South is swift with his response, saying, “There’s no mystery in my history.”

Rapper TI is forced to snatch up his son KING after the son started tripping and pushing tiny 😳 pic.twitter.com/TAxq4k3jVU — gossip of the city (@gotcitytea) November 26, 2023

The incident is escalated and a confrontation seems to be imminent to those around. King’s mother is one of the first voices to chime in and ask her child to calm down.

She repeatedly asked, “What the f##k wrong with you?” “What’s wrong with y’all?” before crying out, “Stop.”

“Why y’all doing that to me? Y’all know I stand on business,” King shouts in the face of the Xscape singer. He then asks her, “Why you even letting somebody play with me like that? Why you let him play with me like that?”

“He was joking,” Tiny attempts to convince him as he continues to yell at his mother. King’s father encourages him to cut some of the bass out of his voice.

“You are embarrassing yourself and the family, n##ga,” T.I. says as he appears to grab his son. King is heard telling his father to “get off” him, but to no prevail. One Harris bucks, and the other one bucks harder, according to the audio.

The video shows the thud and knocking over of the camera — as if the two were tussling.

T.I. seems to confirm the fight, saying, “Boy, you can’t do nothing with me. Ain’t s##t you can do with me.”

After the video went viral, King took to his Instagram Story to blast his family with cryptic messages that have now been deleted.

All the posts showed him in his car, mostly with his hands on the steering wheel.

King Harris shares cryptic message on his Instagram story following a scuffle with dad T.I. (Photo: @the_next_king10/Instagram)

“I Stand on BUSINESS DON’T GIVE A F##K WHO U ARE 100,” one read, followed by, “If ima mistake say dat stop making the world think u fw me when u DON’T 100.”

King Harris shares cryptic message on his Instagram story following scuffle with dad T.I. (Photo: @the_next_king10/Instagram)

He also posted, “N##ga be faking a image for da internet &. It AINT Me,” and “IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WITH ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN A## MAN NOW 100.”

Many who commented online, weighed in on the fight, his posts, and what has become of King’s latest controversial acts.

One person wrote in the comments on social media, “Sucks to see, but normal for a young man tryna show he should be respected. But will learn respect from your father comes with consistently being able to make sure things are handled and family and loved ones are protected. So, Sir, you currently don’t stand on anything cause you’re a clown.”

“The pivotal moment when sons buck on they daddy.. and daddy reminds them… rights of passage,” another posted.

“This is so embarrassing!!” said one commenter, adding, “Kids are different these days!! Ain’t no WAYYYY I would ever talk to my parents like that!! Then he had the NERVE to be on LIVE!! Do you understand WHO your parents are!! Do you even care.?? They have sacrificed sooo much and here you are showing to behind IN PUBLIC!! at an event that’s honoring YOUR DADDY!! Smh…”

The exchange comes after King saluted his father in two separate posts to promote the new film “Da Partments,” in which the two co-star together. In one clip, Tip commends King for committing to the process and hopes for him to take steps to get out of his house.

In another post featuring photos from their panel appearance at ComplexCon 2023, King tagged his father and wrote, “Love ya old man. could NEVA turn my bac on ya,” in the caption.

It also comes as the family celebrates the youngest of the clan, Heiress Diana Harris, who led a song in the Essence Children’s Choir Christmas special.

The conflict took the light off of the 6-year-old and centered it on King, something fans remember always happening to the other siblings on their show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

T.I. performed during halftime at the football game, where the Falcons dominated the Saints 24-15. His performance was part of the Falcons’ 50th anniversary of the celebration of hip-hop, which also featured appearances from Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Cee-Lo Green, Jeezy, Quavo, and others.