Tiny Harris Reveals What Separates Son King from His Other Siblings Following Recent Family Drama, ‘My Sweetheart But a Terror At the Same Time’

The Harris household has managed to stay in the headlines ever since King Harris and his father, Tip “T.I.” Harris were caught getting into an alleged scuffle at the Atlanta Falcons versus New Orleans Saints football game on Nov. 26.

Their physical altercation purportedly began after King grew irritated at his mother, Tiny Harris, and the “Trap Muzik” rapper for disagreeing with his claim about him being “in the streets” despite living in a luxurious mansion.

Although T.I. and Tiny agreed with fans’ perspectives that King grew up with a “silver spoon” in his mouth, the Xscape singer recently revealed what separated her second born from the rest of the Harris children.

Tiny Harris says she’s ‘blessed’ to have her ‘terror’ son amid family drama. (Pictured: King and Tiny Harris @majorgirl/Instagram)

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Tiny uploaded a throwback photo of a young King posing beside two older individuals. In the initial post shared by Bradley Smith on Facebook, the caption read, “…that one time we caught King ‘in the hood,’ ‘standing on business.’”

While reflecting on the decade-old photo via Instagram, Tiny expressed how “blessed” their family was for King despite all of his controversial antics.

“Man this lil dude @the_next_king10 has always been my sweetheart but a terror at the same time,” her caption read. “Nah he ain’t frm the hood but Unlike any of his siblings he stayed in trouble fighting all the d–n time & for slap boxing in school everyday like it was a sport!!”

Tiny continued, “But every parent with multi children know it’s always that 1!! I’m truly Blessed for mine!!” She then noted the song “Fathers Like Son” from King and his older brother, T.I.’s older son, Domani Harris.

“My two sons telling their story in their music. #FatherLikeSons @domani support our Kings!!!” she concluded.

After her post, King shared a throwback video of himself “standing on business” as he embarked on a slap-boxing battle with another child.

“Check out my [ninja emoji] @the_next_king10 standing on buisness since a lil jit,” wrote “Bad Girls Club” star Loren Lo London over the video.

King replied, “How u get dat” with three laughing emojis.

Nineteen-year-old King has acquired a negative reputation for himself over the years. Throughout his time in the public eye, King has been called out for his seemingly out-of-control behavior, including an incident with Waffle House employees, getting arrested and persuading a homeless man to partake in the Paqui One Chip challenge. The viral trend tragically killed a 14-year-old boy back in September.

Despite his constantly debated actions, fans found sympathy in their hearts for King after learning that he spent most of his childhood at his grandmother’s house. The “Drip” artist revealed the news during his interview with Funny Marco, stating that he only went to his parents’ house to film their reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

While King never specified which grandmother he stayed with, social media users suspected that it was Tiny’s mother, Dianne Cottle-Pope.

King Harris Says He Lived With His Grandma Growing Up Despite The Life They Showed On 'T.I. And Tiny: The Family Hustle':



"Right After We Done, When Those Cameras Go Off… I'm Right Back At My Grandma House' pic.twitter.com/uwod2LL61Z — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) October 9, 2023

Two months after King’s confession, 22-year-old Domani revealed that he and his older brother, Messiah Harris, 23, lived with their mother, Lashon Dixon, for the majority of their childhoods.

These two confessions coupled with dug-up interviews, tweets and song lyrics from T.I. and Tiny’s older children caused fans to accuse the Grammy-nominated artists of failing to properly care for their kids.

In addition to those children, T.I. also has a 22-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, from his previous relationship with Rannique Brannum, better known as Ms. Niko. Tiny has an older daughter, 27-year-old Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship as well.

T.I. and Tiny also share a 15-year-old son, Major Harris, and a 7-year-old daughter, Heiress Harris.