T.I. Shows Up to Club and Explodes on Promoter Who Tried to Use His and King’s Altercation to Hype Event: ‘Don’t Play With Me In This City’

T.I. has had an eventful week since the infamous incident with his 19-year-old son, King Harris, at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans game. The rapper has now found his next viral moment after he was caught on camera going off at the entrance of a club.

In a video that was posted on social media, the “What You Know” rapper was seen having a very loud one-sided argument with someone outside of an establishment. The video starts in the middle of the conversation, where T.I. could be heard saying, “N—a, you can talk to me. Until then, ain’t nothin’ goin’.”

T.I. blows up on an event promoter after they allegedly uses his and King’s altercation to promote an “R&B Wednesday.” (Photos: @stevozone4_/x @tip, @the_last_king10/Instagram)

He continued, “Ain’t nobody getting’ nothin’ goin’. Nothin’! Call who you need to call, do what you need to do, ain’t nothin’ happenin’. No money, no beers, no partyin’, no sections, nothin’! You put me and mine on the mothaf—kin flyer, n—a, give me everything, and if you can’t don’t play with me. I don’t know if y’all from here, but n—a don’t play with me in this city. It’s my mothaf—kin city.”

Some fans were confused as to what got the Atlanta native so heated, and one man seemingly had the reasoning behind the confrontation. The X user that posted the video, Steven Dingle, had an accompanying TikTok where he gave an explanation of what went down.

Dingle alleged that the whole problem came down to an issue with a party flyer. Dingle said that promoters were making flyers that made fun of T.I.’s confrontation with his son. One of the flyers for an “R&B Wednesday” taking place on Nov. 29 at Elleven45 Lounge in Atlanta had a photoshopped picture of T.I. putting King in a headlock, and it read: “Sing, Sip, or Get Choked Out.”

“So I got word [Tuesday] night that apparently this flyer made it to T.I.,” said Dinglem, who provided a dramatized version of the story. According to Dingle, T.I. saw the flyer and went to Elleven45 to confront the promoters.

Viewers who saw the story thought it was funny that the lounge tried to use T.I.’s likeness and assumed he wouldn’t show up. One commenter wrote, “Man, they should have known not to play with TIP like that.” Another said, “Folks don’t remember that Tip and PSC and Clay was the ORIGINAL bootleg bashers! Used to run up on the flea market bootleggers and lose it over folks printing fake mixtapes. Been standing on business since 2000!”

At the end of the video, Dingle said that after the altercation, Elleven45 created a new, more flattering flyer, and both T.I. and King would be making an appearance at the lounge. The man’s story was backed up by the fact that T.I., King, and Elleven45 promoted the event using the flyer the man showed around the same time he posted the video.

It appears T.I. eventually worked out all his issues with the lounge because he and King were there for “R&B Wednesday.” His son Domani was also in attendance, and King posted a story of him and his brother playing their new song “Father Like Sons.”