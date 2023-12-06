Zonnique Pullins Says Her Daughter Stands ‘on Business’ Like Her Uncle King Harris After the Toddler Is Caught Checking Her Baby Dolls for ‘Cussing’

Zonnique Pullins’ 2-year-old daughter seemingly has taken a page out of her uncle King’s book on “standing on business.”

Pullins shares her daughter with rapper Band Hunta Izzy. She recently caught her mini-me, whose name is Hunter Zoelle James, playing with her baby dolls in what appeared to be her room. Her video quickly went left when the young tot could be heard yelling at her dolls for “cussing.”

Zonnique Pullins says her daughter stands ‘on business’ like her uncle King. (Pictured: Hunter, Zonnique Pullins and King Harris. @zonniquejailee/Instagram; @the_next_king10/Instagram)

In the now-expired video, which was initially shared on Pullins’ Instagram story last week, Hunter asked her dolls, “Y’all be cussing, cussing, cussing?” before telling her toys, “Don’t be talkin’ to me like that.”

While the majority of the toddler’s words were inaudible, her stern tone proved that she meant nothing but business.

“My child stay checking her dolls cause why are you cussing?” Pullins wrote over the top of the adorable video.

The Shade Room managed to obtain the “All Grown Up” songstress’ upload before it was removed from the public’s eye, and those in the site’s comments section seemed more than amused by Hunter’s antics.

One person wrote, “She said ‘Quit talking to me like that’ Hunter is hilarious like not the dolls being disrespectful to her lmaoooo.” Another handler wrote, “Yup she better gather Barbie and all that attitude.”

Pullins also hopped in the comments section, saying that the child acts similarly to her uncle.

“She her uncle child..the kid be standing on business,” the 27-year-old wrote. Although it was never specified which “uncle” Pullins was referring to, it can be inferred that she was talking about her younger brother King Harris.

The 19-year-old and Zonnique’s daughter appear to have a close relationship and spent time together after King caused quite a commotion over his reported scuffle with his dad T.I. “Tip” Harris. Video of their physical altercation was caught via King’s Instagram live, and occurred right before the rapper and “Takers” actor performed during the Atlanta Falcons versus New Orleans Saints football game on Nov. 26.

The heated exchange appears to be a result of King growing irritated at his parents T.I. and Tiny Harris, who alleged that he grew up with a “silver spoon” in his mouth despite his argument of being outside “in the streets.”

While it is unclear what physical act exactly transpired in the video, King can be heard telling his father to “get off” him. Despite their highly discussed squabble, T.I. has addressed their tiff on his Instagram page, stating that they will forever “RIDE” for each other.

“You know me, I’m standing on business,” said King during the altercation. Though tensions seemed to calm down, social media users took the public spat as an opening to dig up previous tweets, interviews, and song lyrics from their four older children; Pullins, Deyjah Harris, Domani Harris, and Messiah Harris, that seemed to them to prove that the two Grammy winners failed to properly parent their kids.

Pullins previously has discussed feeling abandoned by her mom, who was often on the road as a member of the girl group Xscape.

Although the OMG Girlz vocalist wished her childhood had been different, Pullins shared that she now gives her daughter all of the attention she ever wanted when she was a child.