‘My Boy Look Sick’: King Harris New Look Sparks Concern After Fan Calls Out His Unrecognizable Appearance

T.I. and Tiny’s son, King Harris, has matured in front of the world’s eyes after his introduction on “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

However, being a child star who transitions into adulthood in the entertainment industry can come with its challenges, including constant scrutiny of one’s appearance.

This holds particularly true for the “Stand on Business” recording artist. People have blasted King for his strong features and light complexion, but usually his swag and internet antics stand out more than what people say about his looks.

King Harris debuts new look, and fans say appears more mature than previously. (Photos by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Recently, someone made a remark about his seemingly unrecognizable appearance, prompting his fans to rally in his defense, claiming that he looks mature and not sick as the person suggested.

Earlier this week on Monday, April 29, King participated in artist Quavo’s 7th Annual Huncho Day at Berkmar High School in suburban Atkanta. The charitable event raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Migos rapper’s The Rocket Foundation in support of gun violence prevention.

King did his part, playing in the celebrity football game. Dressed in his black Huncho Legends uniform, white tights, a platinum Gucci link chain and red and white Nikes, the former reality star was seen with his new look after cutting off his locs recently — one that is faded on the sides and curly on the top.

When the 19-year-old, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris III, shared a clip of himself being interviewed by Atlanta radio host and personality Miasia Simone on Instagram, the post ignited a surge from his 856,000 followers, praising his participation and commending him for launching his party venture, the Wildfest Atlanta festival, which he discussed with Simone.

But instead of his accomplishments, one person’s words struck a chord with his fans, which focused on his appearance.

“My boi look sick,” the individual wrote.

Immediately, two people clapped back. One wrote, “Nah growth and Maturity.” The second comment went deeper, writing, “The only one sick is you for saying something negative and hurtful like that…your mind and heart is sick.”

Between this post and another, many people complimented how “calm and collected” King appeared, noting how mature he seems. Meanwhile, others commented on his new haircut.

“King had matured. He looks great. Looks like his mama with his dad’s mannerisms,” one person commented.

“You look so much better with a hair cut,” another added. A third said, “Awwww he looks like little king from family hustle again.” A more said, “Bro look like he making some changes in his life for the better keep pushing like this.”

Before cutting his hair in January 2024, King sported blond and brown locs. Often wild and unmanaged, some say they matched the persona he embraced for the past few years.

In November 2023, King went viral after getting into a tussle with his father in a private suite at the Atlanta Falcons versus New Orleans Saints football game.

At the core of the squabble was their discussion about how King grew up in the suburbs and not in the hood like his father was raised. His parents insist the youngster has never experienced any true struggle. King argued that he spent time at his grandmother’s home, which is still in the inner city in a rough neighborhood, bemoaning the notion that he was born with a “silver spoon” in his mouth.

T.I. and his son King Harris got into an altercation at the Falcons game after King apparently pushed his mother Tiny 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/lgj2HWgXq1 — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) November 27, 2023

Following the incident, headlines emerged claiming that King Harris was not biologically T.I.’s son but rather the alleged illegitimate child of Bimmy Antney, a former music executive and Supreme Team lieutenant. Some individuals pointed out resemblances between Bimmy’s fair skin, reddish hair, and freckles in old photographs and those of King, asserting they shared a closer resemblance than T.I. or any of his other children.

“ALL T.I sons look like him except King BUT if he claiming him as his son then that’s his son,” one person observed. In no time, people hopped into her comments and wrote, “Probably because he look more like his mama but hey.”

Tiny was quick to shut down that rumor.

“Man this is the biggest bulls—t ever!!! No disrespect but I don’t even know Bimmy like that! I was just reminded of who he was,” the Xscape singer stated, adding, “Quit playing with us for click bait b—h.”

This is not the first time the Mama Bear jumped to her son’s defense. After previously defending King’s actions during a Waffle House incident in 2022, Tiny took to social media to express how much she loves and rides for second-born child.

“Man this lil dude @the_next_king10 has always been my sweetheart but a terror at the same time,” she wrote. “Nah he ain’t frm the hood but Unlike any of his siblings he stayed in trouble fighting all the d–n time & for slap boxing in school everyday like it was a sport!!”

Adding, “But every parent with multi children know it’s always that 1!! I’m truly Blessed for mine!!”

King’s Wildfest is scheduled for Aug. 25 and promises to be for Atlanta what Rolling Loud is for New York and Miami.