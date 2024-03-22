Candace Owens Calls T.I. ‘A Trash Person,’ Says He’s Is More Conservative Than He Wants People To Know

Candace Owens has little to no respect for T.I. four years after her polarizing support of immigration policies and Republican politicians pitted the two public figures against each other at the REVOLT Summit in Los Angeles. The talked-about moment occurred during a heated panel featuring Killer Mike, Steven Pargett, Katrina Peterson, and activist Tamika D. Mallory.

In a recent “The Breakfast Club” appearance, the political commentator revisited the tense verbal volley. She began, “I think T.I.’s a trash person, you know, I’ll say that a thousand times over; because first and foremost, I had spoken to T.I. prior to that event. T.I. was the only person on that stage that I actually knew.” Owens mentioned that she was introduced to both Charlamagne Tha God and T.I. by Kanye West.

Candace Owens claims T.I. is putting on an act to keep his fanbase from knowing how conservative his political views really are. Seen in image: George Farmer, former President Donald Trump and Candace Owens. (Photos Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Derek White/Getty Images for Operation HOPE, Inc.)

During the “Trap the Vote: Hip Hop & Politics” discussion, she was seated beside the “Whatever You Like” rapper. As she spoke about various legislative acts that hindered Black families from thriving, statistics about the effects of a fatherless Black home, and more, she was met with head nods.

However, when she broached an opportunity to defend her support of then-President Donald Trump amid backlash for his failed stance to condemn white supremacy, T.I. bulldozed her, cutting off any chance at a response. When she did speak, her remarks denouncing hate for the MAGA movement as being rooted in fallacies further ignited the viral exchange. Owens told “The Breakfast Club” that the exchange came out of left field.

“We had talked, and I know T.I. thinks more conservatively. So he was literally putting on a show. And so it just makes me wonder, especially with all the stuff that like came out in the Diddy lawsuit, who’s controlling T.I.,” she said.

The anti-feminist further explained, “Because that was wild. He was literally putting on a show like he didn’t know me on stage, like he was surprised I was saying this stuff. He was way more level-headed and rational when we were on the phone. And I just, I still look back on that moment, like, what was he doing? It was like a circus act up there. And he was doing something that I thought was harmful because I thought we were having a great discussion.”

Owens’ many conservative views have made her anathema to many in the Black community. Even her marriage to British businessman George Farmer has been a point of contention for her critics. During the same interview with Charlamagne and DJ Envy, she addressed comments bashing her interracial union.

“For me personally, I never thought of my husband as a race. It’s, it is very interesting to me that I see people go, ‘She’s, she’s married to a white man.’ I look at my kids, I’m not like, ‘Oh my kids are mixed.’ I married the person that it made the most sense for me to marry,” said the author of “Blackout: How Black Americans Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democratic Party.” She claims her marriage partner choice was based on their intellectual compatibility.

Candace Owens speaks on Trump vs Biden and calls rapper T.I. a trash person pic.twitter.com/iL1T0Ll7Hm — Virility (@financemose) March 21, 2024

“I fell in love with my husband just because I think he is one of the most brilliant people ever, you know,” she added. Her comments about people marrying a partner with a matching IQ were understood by some as an insinuation that Black men were intellectually beneath her. Owens and Farmer have been married since 2019 and have three children.

Amid weeks of backlash for speaking about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on her “Daily Wire” show, it was confirmed that she and the network parted ways. The March 22 announcement marked the end of a three-year partnership.