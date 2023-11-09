Who Is Lori Harvey Dating Now? A Look Inside the Model’s Résumé of Romances from Damson Idris to Memphis Depay

Lori Harvey constantly leaves fans in awe of her fierce looks and hot body. In addition to that, the 26-year-old socialite also racked up an impressive résumé of romances with eligible bachelors in Hollywood and in the music industry.

Harvey has been linked to a plethora of rappers, actors, and athletes. Some she’s seriously dated, while others were just rumors. Nevertheless, men are unafraid to shoot their shot at the Yevrah swim line founder, and she’s unafraid to either accept their advances or leave them high and dry.

Who is Lori Harvey Dating Now?

While Harvey’s ability to keep men in rotation leaves it nearly impossible to keep up with the next man in her life, the wellness and beauty influencer recently revealed that she is single following her split from “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris. News about their split was confirmed on Tuesday, Nov. 7, after the now exes shared an exclusive joint statement.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have officially confirmed their split in a joint statement, stating that they’re “individual paths require our full attention and dedication.” (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

Lori Harvey’s Dating Timeline

Harvey’s long list of lovers also includes Idris, actor Michael B. Jordan, rapper Future, and her ex-fiancé, Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay. While Steve Harvey’s step-daughter typically dodges questions about her love life in interviews, she’s never shied away from showing off her man of the month on various social media platforms.

Take a deep dive into Harvey’s year-long relationship with Idris as well as her strange connection to the father-and-son duo Diddy and Justin Combs.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris (November 2022 — November 2023)

Although Harvey and Idris, 32, initially sparked dating rumors in December 2022, their love affair reportedly began at Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday bash last November.

But the former couple didn’t confirm their relationship until January 2023 when Idris penned a sweet birthday message to his “Nunu.”

After hard-launching their romance, Harvey and Idris managed to garner a lot of attention from folks who questioned the sincerity of their relationship and from individuals who rooted for them as romantic partners.

Throughout their year-long romance, the “Outside the Wire” actor and the SKN by LH founder shared photos of themselves spending time together on several vacations, prompting fans to consider them “goals.” Idris even joined Harvey on a family vacation in St. Tropez which sparked engagement rumors.

A few months after they returned home, fans noticed that both Harvey and Idris removed PDA-filled photos of each other from their pages. However, the model could not delete photos of Idris that were featured in her photo dumps.

Weeks after fans began drawing speculation about their split, the pair told The Hollywood Reporter, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication.” They continued, “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared it together.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan (November 2020 — June 2022)

Five months before she snagged up Idris, Harvey was in a very public relationship with the “Creed” star, 36. They were an item for a calm 18 months before going their separate ways.

The beloved couple was first spotted together back in November 2020 at an Atlanta airport just as Thanksgiving approached. While social media users were already certain that Harvey and Jordan were an item, they didn’t confirm their romance until January 2021. The “A Journal for Jordan” actor broke the internet after uploading intimate photos of himself with Harvey from a ski trip in Utah.

Harvey and Jordan quickly became a fan-favorite couple in Hollywood and frequently shared affectionate photos of themselves online. Though they are individually private people, Harvey and Jordan proudly and publicly supported each other’s accomplishments.

They even penned adorable messages to each other on their one-year anniversary in now-deleted posts. However, the pair decided to end things in June 2022 after reports suggested that Jordan was ready to settle down while Harvey still wanted to play the field.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey in custom Prada for their home-based #WithoutRemorse premiere 🤎 pic.twitter.com/3RRMjMUuz1 — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) May 1, 2021

News of their breakup arrived just after the “Without Remorse” star purchased a $12.5 million 12,300-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles that reportedly had eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Jordan recently reunited with Lori’s stepfather while at a basketball game in Abu Dhabi. The two men can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they embraced with a tight hug.

Lori Harvey and Future (December 2019 — August 2020)

Rumors of a possible romance between Harvey and the “Mask Off” rapper, 39, began to fuel in November 2019 but quickly died down. However, they picked right back up in December after Future uploaded a photo of Harvey in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Lori Harvey learnt well from Grand Master Future pic.twitter.com/xWrExrciVB — JJ 🇿🇦 (@JesseFJacobs) November 8, 2023

Fans quickly concluded that the then-22-year-old and Future, who has a reputation for being a womanizer, were on a romantic getaway. Although neither verbally confirmed their relationship, Harvey and Future constantly sent fans into a frenzy by sharing intimate photos of each other on social media.

Their short-lived union came crashing down after fans noticed that they unfollowed each other and that Future removed all traces of Harvey from his page. Their alleged break-up came after it was revealed that Future had fathered a daughter with model Eliza Reign.

Following their split, fans accused Future of being secretly heartbroken after he took a jab at Harvey and her stepdad on his song “Maybach” with rapper 42 Dugg. In the tune Future raps, “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.”

Lori Harvey and Diddy (March 2019 — October 2019)

Lori Harvey allegedly dated Bad Boy Records founder, Sean “Diddy” Combs. (Photos: @loriharvey/Instagram, @diddy/Instagram)

After Harvey and Sean “Diddy” Combs, 54, were seen attending a Miami reggae event, the internet went wild. However, chatter about their possible fling seemed to die down until the young adult was seen stepping out of Diddy’s Maybach ride in July 2019.

The chatter then heightened after the music mogul and Harvey were spotted out in New York City in matching outfits. They have also been captured enjoying several dinner dates at fancy restaurants such as Nobu.

Their romance soon became a family affair when Diddy accompanied Harvey, her mother Majorie, and the “Family Feud” host on a getaway trip to Italy. During the vacation, Harvey and Diddy didn’t hold back their affection for they were seen caressing each other’s faces and kissing each other’s cheek.

Many social media users questioned Harvey and Diddy’s romance due to their large age gap and because of rumors that she allegedly dated his son, Justin Combs, months prior. Despite the hearsay, Harvey has since denied ever messing with the father-and-son duo, stating that the chatter was “absolutely not true,” while speaking to E! News’ Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

It can be assumed that Harvey and Diddy’s romance had fizzled out in October as fans noticed that Harvey unfollowed Diddy on Instagram after he was seen hanging out with “Gemini Man” actress Nicole Olivera.

Lori Harvey and Trey Songz (December 2018 — February 2019)

Lori Harvey reportedly had a short-lived fling with singer Trey Songz. (Photos: @loriharvey/Instagram, @treysongz/Instagram)

While information about this romance is minimal, Harvey and Songz sparked dating rumors once they were seen Christmas shopping in Los Angeles back in December 2018. They also looked rather cozy during the “Slow Motion” crooner’s New Year’s performance at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.

Harvey and Songz may have confirmed their relationship in December, but it was reported that they had been an official couple for almost a year.

Although the reason for their split in February 2019 was never revealed, the two decided to part ways months before Songz announced that he fathered a son, Noah, in May 2019. It can be inferred that there was no bad blood between the two, for Harvey left a sweet comment under his announcement post, stating, “Awww that little foot. Happy for you T!!!”

Lori Harvey and Memphis Depay (2016 – 2018)

Lori Harvey and Memphis Depay. (Photos: @loriharvey/Instagram, @memphisdepay/Instagram)

Harvey and Depay began dating in 2016 and were soon engaged in 2017. During that time Harvey was 21 while the Dutch soccer player was 23. Despite their PDA-filled posts and lovey-dovey tweets, their engagement was cut short and ended a year later.

During a conversation with Teyana Taylor for Bumble’s “Luv2SeeIt” podcast, Harvey reflected on her broken engagement, stating, “I almost got married very young, so I think after that it made me be like, I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything.”

Lori Harvey is changing the way she dates.



The model, 25, spoke about her approach to relationships on Bumble's Luv2SeeIt YouTube series with Teyana Taylor.



Any Thoughts??#LoriHarvey #Bumble #TeyanaTaylor #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/Uapks9AuBx — lovelyti (@lovelyti) August 13, 2022

She continued, “I didn’t really know myself. I didn’t know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I feel like I hadn’t really experienced life. So, I think at that point then I was like, ‘OK, I’m about to date on my own terms.’”

While Harvey and Depay haven’t been an item in years, fans previously described him as the man “Steve Harvey wanted her to be with” after the athlete revealed that he still keeps in contact with Steve.

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.