‘Soon as They Start Talking Long Term… She’s Done’: Damson Idris’ Sweet Letter to Lori Harvey Discussing Their Future Has Fans Warning Him About His Expiration Date

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris seemingly enjoyed a romantic evening on Valentine’s Day. Both of the celebs gave fans a glimpse of their night by posting sweet moments onto their own Instagram Stories.

Idris uploaded two videos that showed their candlelight dinner as the song “Heard About Us” by The Carters played in the background.

In his first black-and-white recording, Idris gave a full tour of what was currently in front of him, with the 31-year-old actor panning the camera to water, wine glasses, and several candles.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey kissing (left), and his letter to Lori Harvey (right). (Photos: @damsonidris/Instagram, @loriharvey/Instagram)

Once Idris’ camera turned back on him, fans were able to see 26-year-old Harvey by his side as her head rested on his right before she leaned in and met his lips for a kiss.

The “Snowfall” star’s second video continued its black-and-white format while Harvey and Idris’ waiter brought them some type of dessert.

“Yum,” Harvey can be heard saying in the background of his video.

As Idris’ video continued, he asked the waiter to state the name of the restaurant they were at, in which the man replied, “Nunu RA Sushi’s Restaurant.”

Instant laughter broke out between Harvey and Idris.

“Nunu” is Idris’ nickname for Harvey, when the London native first confirmed their relationship on Instagram, it was on Harvey’s birthday. In his birthday message, Idris wrote, “Happy Birthday Nunu.”

Harvey’s Valentine’s Day recap didn’t involve a video or a photo of them together but a written letter that seemed to be from Idris. The SKN by LH founder uploaded a note that read, “I realised it has been exactly 100 days since your beautiful silver dress.”



“Thank God for that dance. Every day since with you by my side has been my favorite movie. I can’t wait till we hit 1000 months. Happy Valentine’s day baby. I love you. LUURVE.”

One hundred days before Feb. 14, 2023, was Nov. 6, 2022, which was the same day Harvey rocked a silver slinky dress for Odell Beckham Jr.’s 30th birthday party. Idris was also in attendance for Beckham Jr.’s celebration, and they even took a group photo with other celebrities, such as singer Justine Skye and model Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Damson Idris, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber at Odell Beckham´s Birthday party. pic.twitter.com/mZd7Hi7wAn — Lori Harvey Looks (@loriharveylooks) November 6, 2022

Idris’s sweet remembrance of the night he and Harvey embarked on their romantic journey derailed under The Shade Room’s comment section due to fans suggesting that Idris was simply on borrowed time.

“They never learn… Soon as they start talking long term, she’s done. He should’ve said 10 months”

“1000 months? Who gon tell ‘em?”



“U know damn well y’all not gonna hit a 1000 months lol”



“He dont know better”

Fans doubt the longevity of Harvey and Damson’s relationship, which possibly stems from Harvey’s ability to keep new men in her rotation.

The successful entrepreneur has been involved with a number of high-profile athletes and celebrities, including rapper Future and her former beau from last year, “Creed” actor Michael B. Jordan. Harvey and Jordan became an It couple for a while after they popped out back in 2021.

They soon split in June 2022 after nearly two years of dating, though neither has ever publicly spoken about why their relationship ended, a few fans theorized that Jordan was ready to settle down while Harvey was not.

As for Future, he and Harvey first sparked dating rumors back in 2019 but soon cut ties in 2020. The model has also been linked to rap mogul Diddy and was also engaged to soccer player Memphis Depay in June 2017.