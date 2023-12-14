Did Michael B. Jordan End His ‘Bromance’ with Jonathan Majors Over This White Actor?

Michael B. Jordan has been accused of trading in his friendship with Jonathan Majors for a “bromance” with another actor who happens to be white.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, Variety dropped its annual “Directors on Directors” series, which featured the “Creed III” actor, co-producer, and director alongside Ben Affleck, who directed the movie “Gone Baby Gone.”

Fans accuse Michael B. Jordan of replacing friendship with Jonathan Majors with friendship with a white actor. (Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

During the duo’s 32-minute conversation, they reflected on their years-long friendship, which Jordan says began after his lead role in his breakout film, “Fruitvale Station.”

“I remember you and Matt [Damon] had hit me and was basically like, ‘Mike, your life is getting ready to change,’” Jordan recalled. The 36-year-old then admitted to being surprised by Affleck “talking me through” the movie because it meant that the “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” star enjoyed his performance in the 2013 movie.

He shared, “I was like, ‘Wow,’ like, ‘This guy actually watched the film and he’s actually like, he likes my work.’ And then from there, it was just like a big brother, little brother relationship.”

Variety uploaded a condensed video clip of the conversation on their X page, where many commenters brought up Jordan’s seemingly close-knit friendship with his “Creed III” co-star.

He had to dump his bromance with Majors now this the new one https://t.co/kYqqpHSHr1 — Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) December 13, 2023

One person wrote, “He had to dump his bromance with Majors now this the new one.” Their message reached over 1.4 million accounts who rallied in agreement. Two other handlers responded to the post writing, “LMFAOOOO n—a pivoted real quick” and “Dropped his black man for a white one.”

Other comments claimed Jordan was taking a page from his ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey, who quickly moves on after a breakup. “Boy pulled a lori harvey,” wrote one person while another said, “Not him pulling a Lori Harvey but friendship wise.”

Jordan dated Harvey for nearly two years, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s it couples. The pair split in June 2022 after fans theorized that Jordan was ready to settle down while Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter still wanted to play the field.

Nevertheless, there were a few social media users who decided to educate others on Jordan and Affleck’s friendship. “Lmfaoooo!! Y’all get on my nerves so bad. These two have known each for many years, they even say it in the interview. It’s always been a big bro, little bro type relationship.”

While Jordan and Affleck’s bromance has supposedly been in effect for about 10 years, fans just started witnessing the growing friendship between the “Without Remorse” actor and the “Lovecraft Country” star during their press run for the third installation of the “Creed” films.

The two even appeared onstage together at the Oscar Awards earlier this year in March, where both actors went off-script to show support for Angela Bassett, who had lost Best Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Hey Auntie,” said Jordan, quoting his first words to her character Queen Ramonda in the 2018 superhero Marvel film and its sequel. Majors adds, “We love you.”

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors give a shoutout to Angela Bassett: "Hey Auntie, we love you." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xIQlVq8AOZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

However, all of their public appearances came to an end ahead of Majors’ arrest after he was charged with domestic assault for allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari inside of a New York cab in March 25.

The actor’s trial began in New York City on Dec. 4, and fans have made sure to keep up with the court case online. During the trial, text messages have been revealed which purportedly show Majors threatening to commit suicide after his ex informed him that she was going to the hospital. Additional messages seemingly show him admitting to giving Jabbari a head injury.

Online investigators believe that Jordan no longer has Majors’ back, but some say actress Meagan Good does. The “Harlem” star has faithfully been by her rumored boyfriend’s side at in various appearances since May.

Good and Majors have been seen on vacations as well as entering and leaving courtrooms hand-in-hand, though many feel their relationship is nothing more than an unconvincing publicity stunt.

In the courtroom during trial on Dec. 14, both actors reportedly shed tears in front of the jury as his lawyer Priya Chaudhry defended Majors’ innocence during closing arguments. US Weekly confirmed that Good was comforted by her mother as she wiped her face with her sleeve. The case has gone to jury deliberations, and the jurors could announce their verdict as early as Friday, Dec. 15. If convicted, Majors could face up to one year in jail.