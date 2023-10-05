‘Oh DAMNson… He Got That SONNNN Greeting’: Steve Harvey Is All Smiles After Running Into Lori Harvey’s Ex, Michael B. Jordan, at a Game

Fans are in tears after Steve Harvey and his stepdaughter’s ex, Michael B. Jordan, were both spotted at a basketball game in Abu Dhabi.

Lori Harvey dated the “Black Panther” actor for nearly two years before calling it quits. There was never an exact reason for their breakup, but fans speculated that Jordan was ready to settle down and Lori still wanted to play the field.

Earlier this year, in January, the SKN by LH founder popped out with her new boo, British actor Damson Idris. Idris even accompanied Lori and the entire Harvey family on a summer European vacation, but they seem to be pretty low-key about their romance compared to her public relationship with Jordan.

Trending Today:

But many are having second thoughts after the “Family Feud” host and Jordan embraced each other at the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves game in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Steve Harvey embraces his stepdaughter’s ex, Michael B. Jordan, at a recent basketball game. (Photo: @nba;nbaeurope/Instagram)

NBA and NBA Europe shared a photo of the two and a short audio-free video on Instagram, which shows Jordan giving Harvey a handshake before he pulls him in for a full hug. The men held each other as they whispered something in the other’s ear, but it’s unclear what was said.

Their brief interaction was enough to leave fans laughing and making jokes, calling Jordan Harvey’s real “son in law.”

‘Oh DAMNson… he got that “SONNNN” greeting.”

“He giving him that “ I know my daughter ain’t s—t ” hug but I still respect you.”

“One thing i know, the parents always stay cool with you when they know you WERENT the problem. Ijs.”

“That man miss his supposed to be son in law and vice versa.”

“Lori left him and they both grown so why would he not say hello. My daddy can say hi to whoever as long as they ain’t did me dirty.”

Harvey previously described Jordan as a “cool guy, ” but has always maintained that he’s “team Lori 100%. Meanwhile, others began predicting what Harvey said in Jordan’s ear.

“Whispers “why did you leave Lori?” wrote one person, while another said, “Bro you need to call my daughter.” A third said, “Steve telling him he dodged a bullet because she act just like Marjorie.”

Harvey celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary this summer to his third wife, Marjorie Harvey. They have a blended family with seven children from their past and separate relationships as well as seven grandchildren. But rumors of infidelity and Marjorie cheating with two of Harvey’s staffers have failed to destroy their marriage.

Steve Harvey & Michael B. Jordan at this Mavs vs. Timberwolves game is kinda funny but awkward — wendyylovee 🇯🇲🦄 (@WendyyXoxo_) October 5, 2023

Jordan and Lori never married, nor did they get engaged. But fans believed they were headed down that route after the “Creed” star shelled out $12.5 million for an eight-bedroom mansion with 14.5 bathrooms and a two-story guest house a month before their split was revealed in June 2021.

Watch the Full Video Here.

The two were known for flaunting their relationship on social media, which was typical for Lori, who has dated other high-profile men in the industry, including her ex-fiancé, International soccer player Memphis Depay, Trey Songz, rapper Future, and allegedly Diddy and his son Justin Combs.

Jordan, on the other hand, is notoriously quiet about his love life, but the Hollywood bachelor has been connected to a few models and actresses. Some ladies he’s allegedly been linked to include Iggy Azalea, singer Snoh Aalegra, his “Black Panther” co-star Lupita Nyong’o, Kiki Layne from “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and a woman who slid in his DMs offering to buy him a smoothie.