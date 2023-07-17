‘Last Man She Did This With … She Was Engaged’: Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Spark Engagement Rumors After He Joins Her Family on Vacation Following Quavo Dating Rumors

Lori Harvey has proved that Damson Idris’ romantic contract is still in effect amid rumors about her dating Migos rapper Quavo.

Days ago fans suspected that the couple — who’ve been captured together since November 2022 — called it quits following reports about Harvey having lunch with the “Bad and Boujee” artist.

However, there appears to be no sign of choppy waters between the 26-year-old model and the “Snowfall” star. In fact, things seem to be going so well that Idris accompanied his girlfriend on her family vacation in St. Tropez.

Lori Harvey takes boyfriend, Damson Idris’ on her family vacation in Europe. (Photo: @theflossyinformer/Instagram)

The media outlet @theflossyinformer obtained photos of Idris, Lori, her mother Marjorie Harvey, and her stepfather, Steve Harvey roaming the streets of Europe. In one photo viewers can see Marjorie and the “Family Feud” host holding hands while Harvey and Damson, 31, walked in front of them hand-in-hand as well.

A second flick captured the foursome all together, while a third picture only featured Idris and Steve.

In addition to the paparazzi images, Harvey uploaded a now-expired video of herself and the British actor on her Instagram Story. The two can be seen sitting outside what looked like a restaurant. At first glance, the camera only showed Harvey, but she soon panned over to Idris.

Though no words were uttered from either party, they seemed rather cozy as she grabbed his hand while they smiled. Both celebrities sported dark shades as a beautiful sea backdrop filled with yachts could be seen behind their heads.

#LoriHarvey shares a video of her and #DamsonIdris on vacation in Europe pic.twitter.com/nu0TPW9d3z — VCNN (@VCNEWSNETWORK) July 15, 2023

The Neighborhood Talk was one of many outlets that posted Harvey’s video on their page, where several fans seemed to be in favor of couple still going strong.

“Lori Harvey letting y’all know, she’s still with Damson, AS SHE SHOULD. Leave that young woman alone and let her live her young life.”

“What’s up with this new obsession of love seeing people break up??? I LOVE seeing two young couple living their life …..stop being miserable please.”

“She said that n—a subscription ain’t up yup chill.”



A few fans even suspected that a family vacation equated to wedding bells soon being in their future.

“U know they’re gonna get married right…lol cute.”



“In the family vacay? Mm last man she did this with was Memphis Depay and she was engaged to him.”



Years before she was known for having a stacked-up roster of men in the industry, Harvey was a soon-to-be bride at just 20 years old. The SKN By LH founder was previously engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay in 2017. They called it quits the following year.

Since then, Harvey has been tied to numerous bachelors such as rapper Future, singer Trey Songz, and allegedly the father-son duo Diddy and Justin Combs.

Last year, Harvey was in a high-profile relationship with “Creed” actor Michael B. Jordan. The two quickly became a staple couple in Hollywood, but broke a lot of fans’ hearts in June 2022 by going their separate ways.