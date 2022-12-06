‘This is Who Steve Wanted Her To Be With’: Lori Harvey’s Ex-Fiancé Memphis Depay’s Post Screenshots of Texts from Steve Harvey, Leaving Fans Hopeful the Former Couple Will Reconnect

Lori Harvey’s dating life is once again the buzz across social media after one of her exes shared a screenshot of a text conversation with her stepfather, Steve Harvey.

International soccer player Memphis Depay and Lori grabbed the public’s attention almost five years ago when the two lovebirds became engaged. At the time, Lori was 21 and Depay was 23. However, their romance was short-lived, as they ended their relationship a year later.

Lori Harvey and Memphis Depay. (Photos: @loriharvey/Instagram, @memphisdepay/Instagram)

Since then, the model has played the field with some of the entertainment industry’s most talked-about men, from Trey Songz to Future to her most recent ex, Hollywood hunk Michael B. Jordan. While she has clearly moved on from Depay, it seems as though the athlete and Steve still have a close and supportive bond. In 2019, the soccer player even shared a photo of himself hanging with Steve on a yacht. Lori, who was dating Future when the pic was snapped, reportedly was in Africa at the time.

After Depay and his Netherlands teammates eliminated the U.S. national team from the World Cup on Dec. 3, he received a congratulatory text from his almost-father-in-law. Below is a transcript of their exchange as it appeared in the screenshot:

Mr. Harvey: SOLDIER YOU DID IT!!!!!! I was SCREAMING at the TV!!!! So proud of you man congratulations!!!!!!!!! Depay: Yes Sirrrr!!!! I had to cuz I know they love me overseas… [flexed arm emoji] Mr. Harvey: Great moment for you … Give GOD the glory!!!!! Depay: Always! Mr. Harvey: Who y’all play next

The former Manchester United soccer player captioned the post, “Real always recognize real [100 emoji].” As innocent as the two men’s exchange appeared to be, social media users were unable to contain their reactions. Many feel that there is no better time than now for the SKN founder to rekindle her romance with the turf superstar.

𝘙𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘢𝘭 💯 pic.twitter.com/1Rl3yjTPO8 — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) December 4, 2022

Fan comments include:

“Spin the block Lori.”

“I always said Steve like him the most out of everyone. This confirms it.”

“This is who Steve wanted her to be with.”

“She needs to get back with him.”

In the past, Lori has said that her and Depay’s past relationship taught her a lot about herself. “I grew up a lot and I learned a lot from that relationship,” she told Bustle in 2021. At the time, she was very much still head over heels for the “Creed” superstar. She continued, “I think just as I’ve gotten older and developed as a woman, I’ve taken that knowledge with me: learning what I like, what I don’t like, and just applying that to where I’m at now.”

Speaking of what Lori does not like, following her split from Jordan, she revealed her relationship red flag. “If you are too close to your exes, that’s a red flag. Cordial? OK. I don’t want y’all to have beef either, because that gets messy,” she said when she appeared on “Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt With Teyana Taylor” two months after the breakup.

Who the rising socialite will cozy up to next remains a mystery, at least to the public. For now, the almost 26-year-old seems completely enthralled with her modeling career after attending New York Fashion Week and seeking several brand deals. Either way, social media will have a watchful eye on her every move.