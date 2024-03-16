Fans Suspect Michael B. Jordan Hasn’t Gotten Over Lori Harvey After He Admits to Feeling Lonely and Isolated Two Years After Their Breakup

Michael B. Jordan is feeling the double-edged sword of balancing his professional career with his desire to have a fulfilling personal life. The A-list actor managed to keep his love life under wraps until he invited the world to bear witness to his whirlwind romance with Lori Harvey four years ago.

Now, two years after ending their year-and-a-half relationship, he is admittedly finding it difficult to create space for another person in between his professional endeavors. “I think there’s a loneliness that I have, you know, the responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating,” he tells Jay Shetty on a recent episode of the Hollywood life coach’s eponymous podcast.

Michael B. Jordan admits to sometimes feeling lonely two years after breakup with Lori Harvey. (Photos: Michaelbjordan/Instagarm; Loriharvey/Instagram.

“I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me. Like bringing them into my world and what I got going on isn’t easy, and it’s not just I love you, you love me, that should be enough, right? It’s not quite that simple,” said the “Creed III” director and star.

The 37-year-old and his ex confirmed months of relationship speculation in January 2021 when they posted photos of their coupledom on Instagram. “There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy,” he told The Hollywood Reporter about claiming his real-life leading lady, which was his first since his ascent into stardom.

Yasssssss! Michael B. Jordan went all out for the lady in his life Lori Harvey for Valentines Day last night ! From shutting down an entire aquarium, to countless roses, a candle light dinner and more! 😍 pic.twitter.com/vJfjH15wQN — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) February 15, 2021

“I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me,” he continued.

Despite getting Steve Harvey’s nod of approval, and plastering their love on social media, Jordan and Harvey’s breakup became public fodder in June 2022. The SKN by LH founder would go on to date “Snowfall” star Damson Idris for a short while later at the end of that year, but they were over before 2023 ended.

Lori Harvey cancelled her wedding with Memphis Depay the Barcelona player, went on dating Future and dumped him then moved on same week; Then she dated Michael B. Jordan to dump him right when he proposed her, now she's dating his own friend Damson Idris.



She for the streets!!! https://t.co/ZeYQMmmmLB pic.twitter.com/CnE6AWNl8a — Josué Van Ize 🇨🇩 (@IzeJosue) January 14, 2023

As told to Shetty, Jordan is somewhat vexed with finding a partner who understands him as a person as well as an entertainer who often has a lot of expectations cast upon him.

“That balance between wanting to be available and there for that person while I’m juggling everything else and feeling okay to put the other part of my businesses down — you know there’s sacrifices and compromise that comes with a partnership and relationship… Understanding how to make that all work sometimes gives me anxiety and pause, and also there’s a part of me that has not really lived life yet,” he said.

Moreover, he noted, “I’m not looking, but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me…I want a family ,you know what I’m saying, eventually, so we’ll see what happens.” Fans, however, have their own speculations about his romantic apprehensions.

“I think this man is petrified to alienate his fan base by dating outside his race… he’s done it before and he was crucified for it,” wrote one person on Instagram, alluding to rumors that Jordan has a secret affinity for white women.

Others think he still getting over Lori. “He seemed to have been VERY extremely into & interested in lil Ms. Lori & I think he wanted to settle down w/her she was just to young and wasn’t ready as we all saw!!” commented someone else.

The “Black Panther” villain has not officially been linked to anyone since his split, however, it was speculated that he may have been briefly dating British model Amber Jepson.