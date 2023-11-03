‘Where Is Your Boyfriend?’: Fans Suspect Lori Harvey Is ‘Single Again’ After Noticing Damson Idris’ Absence from Her Social Media Page

Fans of Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are speculating that the British actor’s contract has finally expired after noticing each other’s absence from their respective Instagram accounts.

Assumptions by online users that the influential model, 26, and the “Snowfall” actor, 32, have decided to call it quits arose on Tuesday, Oct. 31 after Harvey showed off her Halloween costume.

The carousel of images featured the Yevrah swimsuit creator as Lara Croft, the main character from “Tomb Raider.”

Critic says Lori Harvey is ‘single again’ after noticing Damson Idris’ absence from her page. (Pictured: @loriharvey/Instagram)

While many commenters voiced their disappointment in Harvey’s “laxed” costume, there was one handler who asked about Idris’ whereabouts, writing, “Where is your boyfriend? Are you single again?”



Their comment was met by a few ride-or-die Harvey fans who urged the critic to mind their own business. One person replied, “@tyfannykamara tf? How IS that ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS???” Another IG user said, “You thought you ate?”

The status of Harvey and Idris’ relationship is indeed only a matter that should be relevant to them. Still, those paying attention will notice that the last sighting of the London native on her page was 10 weeks ago on Aug. 20.

In a nine-picture photo dump, the pair could be seen enjoying quality time in Disneyland in California. One image in Harvey’s upload featured Idris’ arms wrapped around her as they roamed the streets of “The Happiest Place On Earth.”

As for Idris, he’s completely archived all of his posts that featured Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, which includes photos of them together at “The Beige Party” for his birthday in early September.

Damson Idris & Lori Harvey.



The Beige Party 🧥 pic.twitter.com/cQuLZXwiW3 — ⋀⋁ (@AshleyVerse) September 4, 2023

Theories of a possible split come nearly two weeks after “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star Christopher Harty, aka Prince, claimed that he previously had sexual relations with Harvey. According to the reality star, he and the socialite were intimate on more than one occasion and often strayed from using protection.

While it’s unclear when Prince and Harvey were supposedly involved, he said, “This is before she got like thin,” on the “We In Miami” podcast. With this timeline, it can be inferred that their alleged short-lived romance took place before 2020, when she began to noticeably lose weight.

A few weeks before Prince’s claims, fans were left speechless after witnessing the SKN by LH founder’s stepfather and ex-boyfriend reunited at a basketball game in Abu Dhabi.

The “Family Feud” host and Michael B. Jordan, 36, were all smiles as they embraced each other at the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves game in early October. Their reunion prompted fans to crack jokes suggesting that Jordan was the 66-year-old’s favorite “son in law.”

The “Black Panther” actor and Harvey were together for nearly two years before calling it quits in June 2022. Though the reason for their split has never been publicly revealed, fans speculated that it was due to Jordan’s want to settle down and Harvey’s desire to continue playing the field.

