‘Run Bianca Run’: Kanye West Flees the Country After Ditching Wife Bianca Censori Amid Controversy Over His Behavior

The headlines tied to Kanye West over the past few weeks continue to get worse.

After facing widespread heat for posting dozens of problematic tweets, the former Yeezy CEO supposedly bolted out of the country without his wife, Bianca Censori, as rumors of marriage trouble remain gossip fodder.

Page Six reports that Censori, 30, is ready to leave West, 47, according to the gossip page’s unnamed source, who alleged that she is “frightened” of her husband of three years.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is reportedly “frightened” of the controversial Grammy-winning rapper. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)



“I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life,” the insider said. The couple allegedly had been living in various hotels in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks.

The source also claimed Censori left West to check into another hotel but “someone narced it out,” meaning someone disclosed details about her location.

The rapper then supposedly tried to force his wife to come back to his location but was unsuccessful.

“He sent the security guards over and wouldn’t leave her alone,” Page Six’s purported informant asserted about Ye. “This was about a week ago, and now he’s left town.”

In addition, sources told TMZ that West flew to Japan to “decompress,” while Censori appears to have completed her stay at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood as of March 24.

Commenters on the Page Six article about West and Censori’s latest drama reacted to the possibility their relationship could be over.

A comment read, “First, get a lawyer and second, if she’s staying in LA, she needs a restraining order. The best thing she can do is go back to Australia. I’m guessing she’s just nuts enough to stay.”

“She had better escape and get as far away from him as possible, like back to Australia,” a second person advised. In contrast, two others commented, “Girl, stop. You did this to yourself” and “You best better believe she can leave if she wants to…..”

A few Bianca supporters suggested Censori get away from the “Through the Wire” rapper as fast as possible. One urged, “RUN, Bianca, RUN” while another stated, “Run, girl, run for your life.”

BIANCA CENSORI & KANYE WEST NEW PHOTOS IN JAPAN!! pic.twitter.com/kUo4WSs7NC — Ye (@ye_world_) September 19, 2024

West and Censori got married in December 2022 in California. The wedding took place weeks after the “College Dropout” artist finalized his divorce from his first wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, in November 2022.

By September 2024, sources began leaking that Bianca was “disgusted” by Ye’s breath from wearing a titanium and platinum grill.

Later that month, West traveled to China alone, which ignited more speculation of marital troubles. The Grammy Award winner was later seen in October 2024 in Tokyo without Censori again.

They eventually reunited in Japan. Censori joined the Yeezy brand founder in Asia as he crisscrossed the continent for the “Vultures” album listening tour.

In November 2024, a video of Ye and Bianca dancing at a Tokyo club spread across social media. Around the same time, Censori was accused of flashing McDonald’s customers in Japan’s capital.

Censori’s fashion choices have been at the center of her headline-grabbing association with West. Her various risqué outfits during their outings such as the Grammys and excursions to United Arab Emirates were called “inappropriate.”

West’s ex-girlfriend of two years, Amber Rose, recently spoke on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, revealing how the G.O.O.D. Music founder controls what his partners wear.

“Kanye for sure is dressing her like that. He did the same thing to me and Kim,” Rose said to Sharpe, before adding, “He wants other men to want to f—k his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that men are like drooling over his woman.”