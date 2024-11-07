‘Nobody Even Wants to Stand Near These Two’: Bianca Censori Hits the Club In Her Bra and Underway During Club Outing With Kanye West In Japan

Rapper Kanye “Ye” West and his wife Bianca Censori sure know how the stay in the headlines. Between gossip about their relationship, Censori’s disgust with the rapper’s bath breath and titanium grill, and her see-through wardrobe, the chaos seems to never end.

Footage of the couple dancing at a club in Tokyo, Japan, to Ye’s single “Problematic” with R&B crooner Ty Dolla $ign made its way to the internet.

Censori partied with her 47-year-old husband while wearing a black bra, cheek-showing black shorts, and a black belt, according to photos shared by The Sun. Meanwhile, West appeared to be fully clothed in a black bubble coat as they shared a sweet hug.

Bianca Censori, the current wife of Kanye West, was caught dancing in her bra and panties at nighclub in Japan. (Photo: @johnmonopoly/ Instagram)

“Problematic,” a track featured on their “Vultures 1” collaborative album which dropped in Feb. 2024, seemingly references the 18-year age difference in West and Censori’s relationship.

“When I was fifteen, my soulmate wasn’t born yet. African king in a different time. We got multiple wives too, just at different times,” Ye raps on the track.

His wife posed in a nearly-nude photo for the album’s cover art, which shows her entire back and blurs her backside.

One social media user zeroed in on that “wasn’t born yet” line in response to the clip of West and Censori at the Japanese club.

“When I was 15 my soulmate was born is crazy, but she’s [29] so it’s not like it’s horrible,” an X user posted. A reply read, “So it’s not crazy then?”

she was holding her belt which u can see if u look closely get yall head outta the gutter lmao pic.twitter.com/2PSlagPeKq — outer🥽 (@outer_fiend) November 3, 2024

One angry user added, “I’ve been saying this b–h Bianca is freaked out like literally everything she does is like this, she’s the biggest public goonnete I’ve ever seen. Nobody even wants to stand near these two cause their so freaky wtf.”

Censori’s choice of clothing continues to be a major talking point since the Melbourne, Australia, native married West in 2022. She regularly garners media attention for her revealing wardrobe.

The dancing video of the Yeezy architect with her spouse popped up this week around the same time Censori was accused of flashing patrons in a McDonald’s in Tokyo.

She showed up to the restaurant in a halter top and sheer tights which led to people on the internet calling the attire offensive and disturbing. Her recent skin-showing outfit at a Maison Margiela Gallery party in Tokyo also generated online buzz.

The married couple have spent a significant amount of time in Japan in recent weeks with Ye has been performing in Asia as part of his “Vultures” listening event tour.

Censori joined the “Gold Digger” hitmaker overseas along with West’s kids. After days of her absence in photos of West, she returned following reports of the pair possibly heading for divorce.

They wed in a private ceremony in December 2022, just one month after West finalized his divorce from his first wife, SKIMs founder Kim Kardashian.

In Oct. 2024, TMZ ran an article claiming Ye and Bianca hit a “rough patch” in their marriage and a split was likely imminent. She reportedly returned to Australia to be with her family as the 24-time Grammy Award winner remained in Japan.

Kim Kardashian (R) reportedly made a “last hope” effort to convince her ex-husband Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, (L) to stop dressing provocatively around her children. (Photos: @@johnmonopoly/ Instagram; /Instagram, James Devaney/GC Images)

Apparently, there was tension between the two women over how West’s new wife interacted with West and Kardashian’s four children.

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” a source told InTouch Weekly.

Not long after the breakup rumors circulated, Kanye and Bianca were seen displaying public affection while shopping at Tokyo’s Dover Street Market Ginza. Regardless of the hearsay, the two seem to be sticking by each other’s side.