‘North Mad He Ain’t Let Her Wear Makeup’: Kanye West Put His Foot Down with Daughter North West In New Family Photos as Fans Zoom in

Kanye West was reunited with his oldest daughter North West, over the holidays in a viral photograph that warmed the hearts of fans until it didn’t.

The rapper, who shares North and three other kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, was seen in a family photo alongside West’s current wife, Bianca Censori, as well as other relatives.

Kanye West’s holiday photograph with daughter North goes south. (Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images, Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Fans were first shocked to see that Censori was fully dressed amongst the crowd of 12, which also included her sister, Angelina. The 30-year-old is typically photographed in very provocative clothing in public, but this time, she sported a long cream-colored, flowing turtleneck dress with a pair of matching tights in the holiday photo.

She also wore a smile, as did the other family members in the picture.

“This is the first time I’ve seen this lady fully clothed,” wrote one fan.

Censori stood in front of West, holding his hand, though neither of them is smiling. North, standing just behind Censori and next to her dad, wore a black, baggy jacket with matching pants paired with black and white sneakers. West can be seen in a blue jean jacket and jeans. Neither of the father-daughter up looked joyful or happy like others, as many pointed out that North was looking down at the ground.

After viewing the holiday picture, social media users suggested North simply did not want to be in the room, nor was she having a good time.

“North looks like she don’t wanna be there,” wrote one fan, while another joked, “This look like a work Christmas party pic.”

Other fans thought the duo looked like two peas in a pod. “She is just like her father look at both of them,” wrote one fan. “North is her daddy’s child lol. They don’t like taking pictures.”

The young “Talking” emcee also appeared to be makeup-free in the holiday photo — a detail fans quickly zoomed in on as they speculated whether her father played a role. Some suggested the choice wasn’t entirely hers, with one fan bluntly guessing, “North mad he ain’t let her wear makeup.”

But Kim ultimately did allow North to wear makeup for the family photos with three younger siblings. North wore the same black wig and shoes, paired with a short set, while flashing a wide smile that suggested she was more than happy with the final look.

The 12-year-old has been increasingly visible online since launching her own Instagram account, where she often reposts TikTok-style videos expressing herself through fashion, makeup experiments, and new hairstyles. But North’s growing social media presence has long been a point of tension.

Her dad has previously made it clear he wasn’t comfortable with his daughter being online, saying he didn’t want North on social media without his approval and arguing that platforms like TikTok expose children to too much, too soon. “I don’t want my daughter on TikTok,” he said previously, framing his resistance as a matter of protection rather than control as Kim suggested.

West and Kardashian divorced in 2022, and North’s look has changed as she’s grown in just three years. She has dyed her hair wild colors and wears tons of makeup for a pre-teen. The musician also never liked his children appearing on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

West and Kardashian reportedly spent part of the holidays together for North’s sake, as well as their children, Saint, who is 10, Chicago, who is 7, and 6-year-old Psalm.