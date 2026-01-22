‘What Is Happening?’: Kanye West’s ‘Puffy’ Face and Bianca Censori’s Bold Look in New Photos Leave Viewers Zooming In on Disturbing Details

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his wife Bianca Censori have returned to their disturbing public behavior that has captivated social media for more than three years.

Between his endless online tirades and his choice to dress his partner in revealing clothes, West has spent years under a microscope, with much of his behavior repeatedly filtered through the labels others applied to him following his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Now, Ye’s most recent sighting is leaving fans troubled once again — but this time by his physical health and whatever is going on with his face.

Kanye West sparks concern over his “sluggish” appearance during date night with Bianca Censori. (Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

‘The Damage that Family Has Done’: Kanye West Points Finger at Kris Jenner, Blaming Kim K’s Mom for Destroying His Reputation

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, pictures posted online show Ye as he headed out with Censori in Los Angeles for a date night to watch the new Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried movie “The Housemaid.”

Censori, in her typical revealing fashion, wore a pants-less look with a white bodysuit, sheer white tights, and silver lace-up heels.

According to viewers, Ye looked “puffy” and “sluggish” in his brown leather jacket, pants and brown boots, and had an opposite vibe to how his wife looked.

Two Daily Mail readers who were repulsed by the images of the couple wrote, “They both look a mess,” and “That’s just embarrassing for both of them.”

Someone else who was more concerned about Censori typed, “What is happening to her face?”

Another person who agreed that Ye’s appearance looked off said, “Yeah he doesn’t look well. Bianca’s gonna have to be rolling him over to help with his bowel movements soon.”

“He looks bloated and sluggish and swollen in the facial and belly area… could be a case of gas,” joked a fifth person. Another wrote, “I seriously doubt it but perhaps that means he’s on his meds again. Bipolar meds cause weight gain and puffiness. Doubtful though, because Bianca is a yes [woman]. Only his mom and Kim kept him on his meds. Never forget. Team Kim. Kanye’s demise is mainly post divorce.”

A source close to the “College Dropout” rapper claims the explanation for this slouchy look is his diet.

“Kanye has been traveling so much so he has been going out to eat a lot, and hitting the bread basket while treating himself to pasta because it’s winter, it’s cold, and a man has to fill his belly sometimes,” they told the outlet.

Ye allegedly eats most of what he wants like fried chicken and mac and cheese but micromanages what Censori eats and how often she exercises.

🗣️;-“They trynna put fucken obesity on us.



They tryna put me in a McDonald's 🍔 commercial.



McDonald's 🍔 KILLS you my NIGGA. They're not putting healthy shit.” pic.twitter.com/1Bf3JFfFxo — ye (@EastKanyeYE) January 18, 2026

Apparently, Ye’s request is more like encouragement than a command.

Daily Mail reported last November that its unnamed source said, “Ye asks her to work out every morning but he’s not some bully — he is like go for a walk or stretch. And often he works out with her so they do it as a couple, but it’s chill.”

Censori allegedly views Ye’s push for her to eat well and exercise as support for her to maintain her figure.

Ye and his wife have often reached headlines for the salacious outfits that Censori wears in public. Since marrying Ye in 2022, her fashion aesthetic has often included indecent outfits. This includes a sheer top or leggings with nothing on underneath. Or she’ll wear a bodysuit with no pants or leggings or a pillow to cover her chest with no shirt underneath.

It’s said that Ye uses Censori as his muse for these looks, a practice he carries over from relationships with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.

Oop! Kanye West and Bianca Censori were reportedly escorted out of the #GRAMMYs after showing up uninvited



📸: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/HoRpNvY3OV — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) February 3, 2025

Probably one of his biggest fashion stunts pulled with Censori was their appearance at the 2025 Grammys. Censori initially wore a long black fur coat, but when she hit the red carpet, she ditched it, revealing her sheer mini dress. She didn’t have on any undergarments, completely unveiling her entire body to the world.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye celebrated the moment with an announcement.

“MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH,” he wrote, before later posting screenshots of Google Search Analytics.

The “Stronger” artist went on to sell the dress on his YZY website, dubbing it “The Invisible Dress.”