‘Bey had a LONG Talk with Mama T’: Tina Knowles Fires Back at Kanye’s Explosive Comments About Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Twins In Now-Deleted Post

Kanye “Ye” West, 47, has insulted numerous celebrities in his latest unhinged social media rant, including his former friend, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, 55, and his wife, Beyoncé, 43.

Between March 18-19, West made blatant derogatory remarks about the power couple’s 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, on X.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, 71, was not fond of West questioning the intelligence of her youngest grandchildren as she addressed him in a since-edited post on Instagram.

While preparing for a photo shoot for her upcoming book, Knowles uploaded a video to her Instagram page where she tells a joke about a “snowman” throwing a tantrum.

“Corny joke, time! It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper,” Knowles originally wrote in the caption.

The House of Deréon fashion label co-founder concluded her message by writing, “This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

Knowles later edited her March 19-dated Instagram caption to only say, “Corny joke, time!” She kept a red heart emoji in her subtle post about West.

Fans of the Knowles-Carter family shared their opinions on Ms. Tina had to say to West in her “classy” clapback.

“Bey had a LOOOOONG talk with Mama T about what she could and couldn’t say. This message was a lot more than a corny joke yesterday and, for that, Mama T we applaud your restraint,” one of her followers commented.

A second person posted, “Clock that tea in a subtle way.” A third stated, “I know it was hard for you to hold back what you really wanted to say, Auntie.”

Another commenter exclaimed, “She be shady just like her daughter, but where you don’t notice, calling that man a snowman is hilarious.”

“To speak about innocent children like this is dreadfully ignorant and awful. It is NOT mental illness, it’s narcissism and jealousy of Jay-Z,” read a comment from an upset follower.

Kanye West goes on rant making foul statements about his former friend, Jay-Z, and his wife, Beyonce’s children. (Photos: @ye/Twitter)

This was not the first time Mama Knowles has stepped up publicly to defend her relatives. Following Jay and Bey’s 2008 wedding, the “Matriarch” memoir author constantly went to bat for the pair.

In 2022, Knowles recalled a conversation with an “older white woman” on a plane who asked her if Jay-Z was a “gangster rapper.” The grandmother of four corrected the woman by referring to her son-in-law as a “CEO.”

When Beyoncé faced backlash for incorporating a country sound into her chart-topping “Texas Hold ‘Em” single in February 2024, her mom let the world know that Bey and her younger sister, Solange, have celebrated “cowboy culture” since they were kids.

Ms. Tina came to her oldest daughter’s defense again in April 2024 after trolls accused the singer of wearing a wig or extensions in a video to promote her Cécred hair care brand.

To clap back at critics, she posted a classic clip of famed comedian Katt Williams showing off his 19-inch natural hair while roasting radio host Wanda Smith.

West eventually deleted his malicious X posts about the Carters’ children, but the “Gold Digger” rapper continued to diss Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

At one point in his erratic tirade, West claimed he loved Jay-Z but was angered that his “Watch the Throne” album collaborator failed to attend his 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian or help him in his custody battle with his now-ex-wife.

Ye also expressed that his long-standing association with President Donald Trump has been a problem for some of his friends. He was bothered by Jay-Z rhyming about his former Roc-A-Fella Records protégé rocking a Trump-branded MAGA hat on Meek Mill’s “What’s Free” song.

“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye. They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA. I ain’t one of these house n—– you bought,” Jay said on the track.

Jay-Z clarified, “The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat). Now go pick up Meek album. Drake and Meek on there together.”

Furthermore, Jay added context to skipping the West-Kardashian nuptials in his verse on “Friends” off the 2018 joint album “Everything Is Love” with Beyoncé.

“I ain’t goin’ to nobody nothin’ when me and my wife beefin’. I don’t care if the house on fire, I’m dyin’, n—-, I ain’t leavin’,” the Roc Nation boss rapped, alluding to past marital troubles with his spouse.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were not West’s only targets on X this week. Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Playboi Carti, and more of his hip-hop contemporaries were also named in tweets by the controversial figure.

Ye also had harsh words for the mother of his four children. West and Kardashian, once known as KimYe, finalized their divorce in November 2022. A month after the divorce, West married Australian model Bianca Censori.