‘He Did the Same Thing to Me and Kim’: Amber Rose Exposes Kanye West’s Control Issues Amid Concerns He Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear Revealing Outfits

Amber Rose opened up about her past relationship with superstar Kanye West, describing a troubling pattern of controlling behavior that, according to her, affects all the women in his life, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his current wife, Bianca Censori.

During her March 5 appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Rose didn’t hold back when discussing West’s tendency to dictate how his partners dress, particularly in ways that draw attention from other men.

When Sharpe asked Amber Rose about Censori’s revealing outfits and whether “she’s dressing like that or Kanye dressing her like that,” Rose was unequivocal in her response.

“Kanye for sure is dressing her like that. He did the same thing to me and Kim,” she stated firmly.

Amber Rose revealed that Kanye West dressed both her and Kim Kardashian in sexy outfits, just like he styles his current wife, Bianca Censori. (Photos: @kanyewest/Instagram, Club Shay Shay/YouTube)

The model-turned-MAGA supporter, who dated West from 2008 to 2010, explained that the rapper has specific motivations behind his styling choices. When Sharpe asked what West wants the world to see in his woman, Rose didn’t hesitate.

“He wants other men to want to f—k his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that men are like drooling over his woman,” she revealed.

Rose further claimed that West “wants all his friends to want to f—k his girlfriend. He wants everybody that when you walk in the room that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable in the room.”

The conversation took a personal turn when Sharpe suggested, “And you dress like that because that’s what he wanted. You want to please your man.” Rose admitted to secretly rebelling against West’s styling demands during their relationship.

“Well, I was young, and who I’m gonna tell Kanye no… it’s like, OK, you’re buying me this stuff, right? I do look pretty and cool,” she explained. “But Shannon, now if you look at old pictures of me when I’m dating Kanye but I’m out by myself, I have all his clothes on. … I have baggy jeans on, T-shirt, big-ass jacket. I raided his closet when he wasn’t home. I would wear all his stuff, because I used to hate to dress like a whore.”

Rose’s revelations come amid growing concerns about Censori, who has been photographed in increasingly revealing outfits since marrying West in December 2022.

This pattern of sartorial micromanagement appears consistent with what both Rose and Kardashian have experienced.

Kardashian has previously spoken about how West would criticize her fashion choices and attempt to overhaul her wardrobe completely. After their divorce, she expressed discomfort with his continued attempts to influence her style.

The two even argued over it on her reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Beyond fashion, reports indicate that West has allegedly banned Censori from using social media, further limiting her public presence and ensuring that her image remains carefully curated.

This level of control mirrors his past behavior with Kardashian, whose public image was heavily influenced by West during their marriage, and his ex-fling Julia Fox, the actress he dated immediately after his divorce.

Despite her candid revelations, Rose also expressed concern about the rapper’s current mental state, suggesting there is no one “loving on him” in his camp, which may contribute to his seemingly erratic behavior in recent years.

As discussions about autonomy in relationships continue, Rose’s revelations provide a troubling glimpse into the dynamics of her past relationship with West and raise questions about the boundaries between artistic influence and personal control in romantic partnerships.

While West has not responded to Rose’s claims, the similarities between how she, Kardashian, and now Censori have been styled under his influence suggest a consistent pattern that transcends any single relationship in the controversial artist’s life.