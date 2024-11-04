‘McGreasy and McNasty’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Makes a Scene, Allegedly Flashes Patrons at Tokyo Fast-Food Spot

Paparazzi has captured Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, in places such as a fashion show, an airport, or a fast-food restaurant.

Some of West’s Japanese fans caught up with the “Vultures” producer at a local McDonald’s in Tokyo, Japan, where he has been residing over the last few months while working on his new albums. While the person did not detail what they spoke about, their friend posted a snap from the meeting on the X profile.

“My friend just had a little chat with Kanye West at a McDonald’s in Tokyo,” an X user wrote, sharing a photo of West and Censori looking at a kiosk to place their order.

Fans Accuse Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori (Photo: @aminamuaddi / Instagram)

The Aussie architect can be seen wearing a tiny halter top and sheer iridescent tights that suggest she either has on a tiny thong or has gone commando. Many accused Censori of flashing the other guests, as people allegedly could see her private parts through her tights.

Her hair is perfectly coiffed, slicked back with a flip on the bottom, while her husband was seen fully dressed in an olive green bomber jacket and white or cream-colored pants.

The pair are seen ordering their food at the restaurant’s kiosk, apparently looking at McDonald’s selection of burgers.

When the Daily Mail posted about the Ye-Binc sighting, their readers immediately weighed in.

My friend just had a Little chat with Kanye West at a Mc Donalds in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/Sx7MjWZjoD — Gyna G ジジ (@gguevaradesu) November 4, 2024

“Fast food workers have feelings just like the rest of us and in ultra conservative Japan, they must have been utterly offended,” one person commented, another called them, “Pathetic attention seekers.”

Many started joking, making up their own names for the couple, inspired by the restaurant’s menu.

“Mctrashy go large,” one person wrote, others added, “McGreasy and McNasty.”

One person made reference to the rumors that he is controlling and abusive to her, writing, “Kanye ordered one of each on the menu… for himself. Nikkid girl sipped water.”

In the comment section of Page Six’s report, one person said, “Just disturbing. What are they trying to accomplish?”

Yeezy, 47, and his much younger spouse, 29, have been in Asia for weeks this year, with the Chicago native saying he likes it out there because he doesn’t have to worry about hiring security because most people respects his privacy — a luxury he is not afforded in America.

As one of the most successful artists of his generation with 24 Grammys (out of 75 nominations), bested only by ten people, including the late Quincy Jones, who has 28, Kanye seems to be flocked wherever he goes, with people zoning in on what he and his wife are doing and wearing almost every time he steps out.

While it seems that he would limit his visits to only special places, it is not uncommon to catch him out at a local dive — no matter what continent he is on.

In August 2024, security footage captured the pair ordering food at the counter of a Los Angeles KFC.

Censori was spotted wearing a skimpy distressed bikini top that barely covered her chest, paired with silver tights, and while they weren’t asked to leave, the internet had plenty to say, as Kanye was fully dressed.

Her outfit was very similar to the McDonald’s Tokyo set, possibly the same pants.

“Damn, she never covers up, does she?” one person wrote. Another quipped in, “No way his wife went into KFC looking like a prostitute.”

A third comment asked, “What’s with her being naked in the public more than porn stars in porn videos.”

“Bro a full outfit on @ZARA costs $100 come on,” one person chided the former billionaire.

Censori is more free in how she dresses when she is in America or Japan, versus how she dresses in South Korea or China. In those other Asian nations, where the dress code could is legislated by the country’s government, she is almost forced to cover up.

South Korea has strict laws against public nudity. Offenders can face jail time or a fine of up to 100,000 won, as public nudity is classified as a sex offense under the Punishment of Minor Offenses Act, Article 3, labeled as “Obscene Exposure.”

This law defines obscene exposure as “excessive exposure of genital, buttock, or other intimate parts in public, which embarrasses or offends others.” While the penalty might seem mild, the interpretation of “obscene” is subjective, and harsher punishments may apply based on the situation.

Since it seems that Ye is making himself comfortable in Asia, even recording an upcoming project and performing several major concerts for his Chinese and South Korean fans, he and his love have found a way to navigate such strict dress codes.

They’ve covered up when necessary, but every chance where Censori gets to come out in her signature look they do.