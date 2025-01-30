‘Still Inappropriate’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Exposes Her Unmentionables at the Airport While Leaving Japan

Kanye West, 47, and his wife Bianca Censori, 30, are back in the news after being spotted in public for the first time in weeks.

The married couple were photographed at Tokyo International Airport on Jan. 30 as they headed back to the U.S.

Of course, Censori, known for her risqué wardrobe, showed up in yet another attention-grabbing outfit.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori was spotted in Tokyo Airport wearing a very provocative outfit. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Photos of Censori wearing a skintight gray bodysuit and tights spread across the internet. The Australian architect appears to have gone braless but exposed her underwear in the see-through outfit. She was completely covered from head to toe, compared to other other revealing looks.

West rocked a similar all-white, hooded sweatsuit seen in an Instagram post shared to his Instagram page on Jan. 29. The Chicago rap star captioned the image, “Clean.”

Censori’s latest racy ensemble once again sparked conversation online. Her airport attire initiated polarizing reactions from fans and haters.

“Money really can’t buy taste,” one person questioned in the Daily Mail comment section. Similarly, someone expressed, “It’s very tame, actually!”

In contrast, one commenter wrote, “The outfit is still inappropriate, they should deny her boarding. What ridiculous people.”

Another critic vented, “Japan is a country that exudes respect and decorum, these two should be permanently banned.”

Yet, a less-offended person asked, “What’s the big deal? She’s completely covered – even Muslims should be happy.”

Ye and Bianca with their friends and family in Dubai today pic.twitter.com/sfV8Hb8mrQ — Ye Bianca (@YeandBianca) January 7, 2025

Before their unexpected sighting at the Tokyo Airport, West and his spouse had remained relatively out of the spotlight since early January.

The pair went to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to celebrate Censori’s 30th birthday on Jan. 5. Her parents, Alexandra and Elia ‘Leo’ Censori, joined their friends and other loved ones for dinner in the Middle Eastern city.

She has traveled with her husband to countries like Italy and the Maldives in recent years since they tied the knot in 2022. They have also spent months at a time in Japan as Ye promoted his “Vultures 2” collaborative album with R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign and other new music.

West and Censori’s Asian excursions repeatedly have caused controversy over the former Yeezy architect’s provocative clothing choices.

In Novemeber 2024, footage of Censori in a black bra and black shorts that exposed her cheeks at a Japanese club went viral. She and Ye were filmed seductively dancing to his “Problematic” song at the nightspot.

It has not been confirmed if the Wests were headed back to the United States or to another as they appeared to be leaving Japan, but speculation ran wild on Reddit.

Fans of the Yeezy CEO offered unsubstantiated potential reasons for his exit from the Land of the Rising Sun, with many claiming the multi-talented musician would touch down in Los Angeles.

Among the unproven theories, Redditors suggested West could be on his way to New Orleans to join Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Feb. 9.

Other people on the social networking forum wondered if West and Censori were set to do a livestream with popular streamer Kai Cenat, who hinted that he might go live with Ye during his trip to Japan, per Billboard.

Meanwhile, West has been boasting on Instagram about his alleged 10-figure fortune. The 24-time Grammy Award winner insisted he is now worth nearly $3 billion.

Eton Venture Services apparently evaluated Ye’s net worth at $2.77 billion based on his music portfolio and sole ownership of the Yeezy brand.

Censori was named head of architecture at Yeezy before marrying Kanye in Dec. 2022. The headline-making twosome wed under a confidential marriage license during a private ceremony.

West tied the knot with Censori weeks after finalizing his divorce from his first wife, SKIMS shapewear founder Kim Kardashian. The couple once known as KimYe were married from May 2014 to February 2021.