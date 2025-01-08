‘How Has This Couple Avoided Being Arrested?’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori’s Revealing Outfit In Dubai Sparks Questions About Risk of Jail Time

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made their way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to celebrate Censori’s 30th birthday.

The two can be seen in various footage online dancing and attending dinner with family and friends. According to TMZ, the globe-trotting married couple were seen at a rooftop restaurant on Jan. 7, accompanied by Censori’s parents, Alexandra and Elia ‘Leo’ Censori.

A video posted to X showed Ye, 47, gifting the Australian model a bouquet of colorful flowers and a gigantic birthday cake with sparklers.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori catch heat over his wife’s revealing out in Dubai. (Photo: @johnmonopoly/ Instagram)

He went for a relaxed black sweatpant look while Censori showed up to the celebration in a black backless halter top. However, it was her choice of outfit in the Islamic Middle Eastern nation that raised questions among internet users about whether she broke indecency laws.

“I am surprised they got away with that behavior in Dubai,” one person wrote in the Daily Mail comment section.

Another individual wondered, “Dubai? No way would that be allowed surely.”

A similar comment read, “They are getting away with this behavior in Dubai?” Yet, another person asked, “When you think of the trivial things some people have done in Dubai, how [has] this couple avoided being arrested?”

Ye gifting Bianca some flowers in the presence of her parents❤️ https://t.co/0MyqJFTpkV pic.twitter.com/km4ZbW7Vrk — Ye Bianca (@YeandBianca) January 7, 2025

Despite the concern from online commenters, it appears Censori’s revealing ensemble did not break any laws in the city of Dubai or the United Arab Emirates.

A Dec. 2024 article published by British outlet, LADbible claimed, “There is no specific law around how to dress in Dubai” despite people being encouraged to dress modestly.

However, the United Kingdom government’s travel advice for visitors to the UAE includes warning women to cover their shoulders and knees. Plus, underwear should not be visible.

Additionally, the Visit Dubai website suggests women should avoid tight-fitting clothing such as low-cut tops, mini-skirts, and shorts. Sheer or transparent clothing, Censori’s signature style, could be seen as inappropriate as well.

While her outfit for the Dubai outing with West might not be illegal, Censori is not a stranger to offending local residents while partying in a foreign country.

Their excursion to Italy in September 2023 caused quite the controversy after the “Good Life” rapper was filmed in Venice with his pants down while seated on a Venezia Turismo Motascafi water taxi.

The super-viral images appeared to show his spouse’s head in West’s lap as his bare buttocks were exposed, leading people to assume she was performing a lewd sexual act at the time.

As a result, Venezia Turismo Motascafi banned the pair from using their service for life in a statement about the incident.

“The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority,” a spokesperson stated.

Kanye West butt out on a boat ride with bianca censori in Italy. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/YEQQt7tqBJ — Examiners Club. (@examinersclub) August 29, 2023

A few weeks later, Kanye and Bianca angered more Italians with her nearly nude fashions to the point where the Florence tourism bureau notified them about adhering to decency norms and regulations.

“I’d like to remind Kanye and his wife that they have broken the code of Enjoy and Respect Florence,” Andrea Giordani, senior tourist instructor for the Tourism and Promotion office, advised.

Giordani continued, “In fact, their behavior goes beyond that, and especially in the case of Venice where they were seen on the boat allegedly engaged in sexual activity – Italy is not that kind of place.”

West was also in jeopardy of violating anti-terror and public order legislation by covering his face in public. That act, if not approved by local authorities, is reportedly punishable by a maximum fine of up to 2,000 euros.

Bianca and Ye reportedly wed under a confidential marriage license during a private ceremony in December 2022, just weeks after the Grammy Award winner finalized his divorce from his first wife, billionaire socialite Kim Kardashian.

Following rumors that Kanye and his second bride hit a “rough patch” in their marriage, they both appeared together during a trip to Japan in October 2024.

Talk of a breakup in the West-Censori household then transformed into gossip that West wanted to renew his vows with Bianca at a special ceremony in “barely there outfits.”

An insider supposedly connected to the couple alleged the proposed second wedding was partly to silence doubters who believed their matrimony was coming to an end.

“It’s no secret people have been whispering that Bianca is walking away, so this wedding is as much about celebrating their love as it is about showing the world that they’re solid,” a source told RadarOnline.

Bianca turned 30 years old on Jan. 5. West shouted out his other half with a black-and-white Instagram video of the naked Aussie in a bathtub.

The Chicago-bred entertainer captioned the muted clip, “Happy birthday baby.” His celebratory post has amassed more than 1 million likes on the platform in three days.

Ye and Bianca also commemorated the occasion by vacationing at a resort on a private island in the Maldives. They had no issue displaying PDA while out in the South Asian location.

Academy Award-winning actress Penelope Cruz was seen dancing at the Maldives party with Bianca. Cruz and Censori shared the dance floor as “212” by Ye’s longtime frenemy Azealia Banks blasted through the speakers.