‘So This Charade Is Finally Over’:Kanye West Ditches Wife Bianca Censori for China Weeks After Reports His Poor Hygiene ‘Made Her Want to Gag’

Kanye West seems to be traveling solo after he was spotted in Hong Kong without his headline-grabbing partner, Bianca Censori and looked rather sad while walking through the airport on Friday, Sept. 27.

According to the Daily Mail, the 47-year-old rapper was set to travel to Haikou, China. The Yeezy brand founder strutted through Hong Kong International wearing a black jacket, black pants, a gray hoodie, and sunglasses.

Kanye West reportedly making his wife Bianca Censori suffer due to rapper’s bad hygiene habits. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

One person voiced their belief that West showing up alone in the Chinese special administrative region could be a sign his relationship with Censori, 29, is coming to an end.

A Daily Mail commenter posted, “So this charade is finally over, thanks for that.” Someone else compared Ye to the late Unabomber domestic terrorist, by commenting, “Hey Kanye stop appropriating Ted Kaczynski’s wardrobe.”

While people on the internet slammed West, real-world fans hounded the 24-time Grammy Award winner during his arrival in China.

West received a hero’s welcome in the Asian nation. A TikTok video shows him surrounded by his entourage and security as a crowd of camera-holding supporters followed him around the airport.

Ye’s solo travel trip arrives weeks after Censori was reportedly “disgusted” by the way the rapper’s titanium and platinum grill looks.

She’s told her friends what a turn-off it is,” In Touch Weekly reports it was told by an unnamed source. “Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag.”

The insider continued stating that West has “never been known for very good hygiene. He’s not exactly forensic about cleaning his grill, so his breath smells pretty rank a lot of the time.”

The “Vultures 2” artist returned to China for his first performance in the country in 16 years earlier this month along with Bianca, who has been by his side during his promotional tour.

Additionally, West’s four children with Kim also traveled with him to China last week. North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, hit the stage inside Wuyuan River Sports Stadium to perform alongside their father.

West’s most recent solo trip through Hong Kong came after reports that Kim Kardashian expressed concern about his parenting choices when it comes to their kids around his new wife.

Ye's kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm arriving in Haikou, China ahead of his performance tomorrow night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NyE6W9yUHR — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) September 14, 2024

Censori has been under fire repeatedly for her provocative outfits. But her husband’s ex apparently agreed with social media users who took issue with the Australian architect constantly showing skin and revealing body parts with her barely there clothing fashion style.

“Kim feels like it’s inappropriate for Bianca to be around the kids dressed the way she does,” a source close to Kardashian told The Sun.

The insider continued, “She’s more concerned about how loosely Kanye parents and how scantily clad their stepmom is.”

West’s “Vultures 2” listening event excursion in Asia over the last several weeks came with heated discourse about Censori’s choice of clothing. The couple’s Aug. 24 journey to Seoul, South Korea featured a more toned-down Bianca. She opted to be more covered up for that particular outing with her spouse and three of her stepkids.

South Korea’s laws against nudity may have been the reason Yeezy’s Head of Architecture donned a cream-colored turtleneck dress rather than her typical edgy look.

West, Censori, Saint, and Psalm also went shopping in Tokyo, Japan on Sept. 19. Censori had on a skin-tight, nude-colored tank top without a bra, once again shocking some observers.

BIANCA CENSORI & KANYE WEST NEW PHOTOS IN JAPAN!! pic.twitter.com/kUo4WSs7NC — Ye (@ye_world_) September 19, 2024

But she’s been dressing this way during the duration of their relationship and marriage. West and Bianca first sparked dating rumors in January 2023. The “Gold Digger” hitmaker and his latest muse reportedly got married at an unofficial private ceremony in January 2023, just two months after Ye’s divorce.

After publicly professing his love for Kim in his 2012 song “Cold,” West got engaged to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality show star in October 2013. They tied the knot in Florence, Italy in May 2014.

By 2016, rumors of trouble in the Kardashian-West household began to circulate in the press. The relationship drama became public in 2020 when Ye revealed he was considering a divorce.

However, Kim Kardashian was the one who filed for divorce in February 2021. The criminal justice reform advocate finalized a separation agreement on child custody and finances with West in November 2022.