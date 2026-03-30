‘Cut It Out’: Kanye West Sparks Outrage After Linking Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy to His Relationship With Bianca Censori

Lately, anyone looking to sound profound or clever tends to invoke a civil rights leader — Jesse Jackson, Rosa Parks, and especially Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

These figures have become fixtures in pop culture: political speeches, essays, and songs alike. Now, enter the controversial producer-turned-rapper from Chicago: Kanye West. Like many of the controversial soundbites he’s stirred conversation with before, he’s once again drawing on one of these iconic voices from the past to push his newest project.

But listeners are tired of hearing West use King’s name as some kind of personal comparison point or cultural prop.

Online reactions show growing tired with Kanye invoking Dr. King again — this time in his new song — with critics saying the repeated references are starting to feel more like a pattern than a tribute. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

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The artist now known as “Ye” knows exactly what he is doing with the release of his new album, “Bully,” where he leaned into discussion around interracial dating.

On the track “King,” (leaked by Steve Stomedy), Ye gave a nod to the civil rights movement that reshaped American law and culture during the 1960s, specifically the landmark 1967 Supreme Court decision in Loving v. Virginia that declared anti-miscegenation laws are unconstitutional

But one punchline had social media users riled up over what he meant in the lyric compared to what he intended to say.

In the song, West raps, “I brought a white queen to the altar / Couldn’t happen without Martin Luther the (King),” tying his marriage to Australian model and architect Bianca Censori directly to the legacy of the civil rights leader.

An allegedly updated version of "KING" by Kanye West from the album BULLY has been leaked by user @stevestomedy who has received this via an update from an old digital album purchase.



Contains an unknown sample. pic.twitter.com/2YMha2bsoi — RAP APARTMENT 🎤🏠 SEASON 2 (@RapApartment) March 29, 2026

Many reacted almost immediately with outrage in the comment section of The Jasmine Brand’s post on Instagram.

A few skeptics wondered if he was talking about his current wife, Bianca Censori, whom he married months after finalizing his 2022 divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four kids. Both relationships exist in a world shaped by the civil rights victories King helped advance — a reality he has repeatedly referenced in interviews, music, and public commentary.

Still, his choice of words left many confused, but longtime fans tried to defend the lyric.

“Kim or Bianca?” one confused person asked, seeking clarity on who West was speaking of in his song. “He’s talking about Bianca,” confirmed another.

A third person claimed West meant, “He wouldn’t be able to date a white woman in America if it wasn’t for Martin Luther Kings efforts to get rid of segregation.”

Leaning further into the narrative, one person alleged, “It’s double entendre with Kim and Bianca and MLK and Martin Luther. MLK for the race aspect with Kim. Martin Luther urged King Henry VIII to take another wife (Bianca) rather than divorce the first.”

The Dating History of Kanye West



2004—2006 Brooke🇺🇸 (43)

2008 —2010 Amber Rose 🇺🇸 (41)

2010— Selita Ebanks 🇰🇾 (42)

2012 — 2021 Kim Kardashian 🇺🇸 (44)

2021—Irina Shayk 🇷🇺 (39)

2022—Julia Fox 🇮🇹 (35)

2022—Chaney Jones 🇺🇸 (27)

2022—Bianca Censori 🇦🇺 (30)…..𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 pic.twitter.com/psdjL3umjE — buikem (@buikemm4587) March 15, 2026

A few Ye fans brushed off the outrage entirely, saying, “It flowed with the song. That’s all it was. Cut it out.”

But one commenter took a more measured view, noting, “Technically… He’s right. Without the Civil Rights Act and movement, he wouldn’t be able to be with her. MLK was the driving force behind that.”

The discussion intensified after Complex shared the story with its followers, drawing stronger reactions from longtime observers of the artist’s public evolution.

One commenter expressed frustration with how the Yeezy founder’s image has shifted over time, saying, “Kanye went from pro-Black when his mama was alive to hating his blackness.”

Final responses captured the exhaustion many people voiced online: “Stop. Just stop. Please keep Dr. King out of this foolishness,” and “Stop playing with Dr. King’s name.”

Years before this latest moment, West spoke about King in a very different, more reverent tone. During the MLK Day of Service episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2006, he reflected on the influence of his activist parents and the lessons they shared about nonviolent leadership and social change.

“With both of my parents being activists — they used to teach me a lot about him, a lot about Gandhi, and how he took a positive approach to breaking down the barriers of racism,” he said.

West continued, “And there are so many schools named after him, and just — he’s definitely one of the most popular, one of the most successful, impactful freedom fighters. And, you know, it sounds cliché, but if it wasn’t for him, I might not be on this TV show in the same capacity I am today.”

In his adolescent years, his references to King carried a tone of admiration and possibility, rooted in the idea that progress created opportunities for future generations.

On 2005’s “Late Registration” track, “We Major,” he rapped, “I’m Jesse Jackson on the balcony when King got killed.”

In more recent years, West has increasingly continued to place himself alongside civil rights icons in ways that sparked criticism.

In his 2013 song, “I’m In It,” he famously (and controversially) used the phrase “Thank God almighty, free at last” from MLK’s 1963 speech, and in his 2024 song, “Field Trip,” he said, “I’m like MLK—now, when I speak, people get mad.”

These moments illustrate a tension in West’s engagement with King’s legacy: from youthful reverence to provocative self-comparison, his references reflect both admiration and a persistent push to insert himself into the cultural conversation surrounding one of America’s most revered figures.