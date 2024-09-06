‘Makes Her Want to Gag’: Kanye West’s Alleged Poor Hygiene Exposed as Wife Bianca Censori Is Reportedly Too ‘Disgusted’ to Kiss Him

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, apparently does not like the hip-hop artist’s titanium and platinum grill. According to a new report, the metal teeth repulse the 29-year-old Australian model.

“She tells him what he wants to hear, that his grill looks cool and sexy and makes him look really manly,” In Touch Weekly,” reports it was told by an unnamed “source,” “but the truth is she’s disgusted by the way his teeth look.”

Kanye West reportedly making his wife Bianca Censori suffer due to rapper’s bad hygiene habits. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The insider continued, “She’s told her friends what a turn-off it is. Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag.”

Kanye West, 47, debuted his new mouthpiece in an Instagram Story on Jan. 17. The Chicago native revealed the James Bond villain Jaws from 1977’s “The Spy Who Loved Me” and 1979’s “Moonraker” movies inspired the grill.

“He’s never been known for very good hygiene,” the In Touch Weekly contact said about Ye. “He’s not exactly forensic about cleaning his grill, so his breath smells pretty rank a lot of the time.”

The source also added, “Bianca has to just hold her breath and suffer through it, though, since there’s no way she could ever be honest with him about it.”

Kanye West’s reported $850,000 grill was inspired by the fictional James Bond movie character Jaws, played by actor Richard Kiel. (Photos: @ye/Instagram; Every James Bond/YouTube)

Facebook commenters shared their thoughts on Kanye West possibly grossing out his spouse. One person wrote, “Everything about him makes me sick. She needs to walk away from that controlling man.”

Another Facebook user posted, “They make him look like he has rotten teeth! Terrible look.” On the other hand, somebody expressed no sympathy for Bianca Censori, by saying, “Well she picked him.”

Reportedly, Censori has complained about her husband’s lack of cleanliness for months. RadarOnline ran an article in August 2023 claiming Censori was disturbed by West’s “serious stench.”

Ye showing his new $850,000 titanium dentures to the paparazzi 😂 pic.twitter.com/BSWpljOqb7 — Donda Times (@dondatimes) January 24, 2024

A source informed the celebrity news outlet that the 24-time Grammy Award winner rarely showers and does not use deodorant. Someone said, “Poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end.”

Kanye West’s dental accessories, which cost a reported $850,000, were the result of a procedure called fixed prosthodontics. The grill’s precious metals were attached to his teeth.

Celebrity dentist Thomas Connelly spoke to Complex in January 2024 about installing Ye’s decorative teeth covers. Connelly explained, “He did not have his teeth removed… He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy.”

West and Censori have been together for almost two years and reportedly held a private marriage ceremony in January 2023. There is still doubt over whether West and Censori filed an official marriage certificate. The nuptial celebration took place two months after West finalized his divorce from billionaire socialite Kim Kardashian.

After marrying the “College Dropout” rapper in May 2014, Kim officially filed for divorce in February 2021. The former couple reached a divorce settlement in November 2022.

West and Kardashian have four children together: daughter North, 11, son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5. Kim K later dated stand-up comedian Pete Davidson as well as NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham.

Censori served as head of architecture at West’s Yeezy clothing and apparel brand since November 2020. The University of Melbourne graduate inspired Ye’s 2022 song “Censori Overload” and appeared on the cover of his “Vultures 1” collaborative album with R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign.

Kanye and his wife were spotted at KFC pic.twitter.com/sXqGMwSnLT — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 22, 2024

Social media users have been very vocal about Censori constantly being photographed wearing revealing outfits while out with Kanye West. In particular, pictures of the pair at a Los Angeles-area KFC restaurant last month sparked outrage online.

“Do Kanye refuse to buy his wife clothes or something?” one person tweeted in response to Censori’s skin-displaying bikini top. “What’s with her being naked in the public more than porn stars in porn videos.”