‘This Marriage Could Only Last for So Long’: Kanye West Ditches Wife Bianca Censori Yet Again While In Tokyo, Fueling Rumors Model Has Finally Fled

Is there trouble in paradise for Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori?

Fans believe so after the rapper was spotted for the second week in a row without his spouse, this time while out in Tokyo. This does not mean Censori and her nearly naked mode of dress were not in Tokyo as well, but she was last seen with him on Sept. 20. But as of late, West seemingly has been kicking it alone.

Kanye West is seen without his wife Bianca Censori for the second week following reports about the rapper’s bad hygiene habits. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, the “Vultures 2” rapper’s latest outing involved him stepping out in an all-white fit and heading to a Jamaican restaurant in the city. He reportedly was seen eating jerk chicken and enjoyed the food so much that he came back to the restaurant that same day and even offered to add his signature to the restaurant’s wall along with a design.

Fans reacted to the story on Daily Mail and said, “Kanye is a narcissist and control freak. This marriage could only last for so long,” and “fingers crossed she finally wised up.” A third person wrote, “Let’s hope she’s doing better away from him, get back to a normal life!”

Neither West nor Censori have revealed why she hasn’t been by his side recently. But it could have something to do with the recent reports of Censori being disgusted by the “All of the Lights” rapper’s oral hygiene.

On Sept. 5, In Touch Weekly reported that a source claimed Censori is not a fan of West’s titanium grill. In fact, she’s allegedly grossed out by it because of West’s poor upkeep of it.

The source said, “He’s never been known for very good hygiene. He’s not exactly forensic about cleaning his grill, so his breath smells pretty rank a lot of the time.”

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori, her parents and sister enjoying family time together in China 🇨🇳 ❤️ 💖 pic.twitter.com/9yLkteVI4U — Entertainment Hub (@Entertain85512) September 19, 2024

But according to the source, Censori is playing her role as his wife and making sure her husband feels confident despite her feelings about it.

“She tells him what he wants to hear, that his grill looks cool and sexy and makes him look really manly, but the truth is she’s disgusted by the way his teeth look. She’s told her friends what a turn-off it is. Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag.”

“Bianca has to just hold her breath and suffer through it, though, since there’s no way she could ever be honest with him about it. He’s way too unstable. He’d fly off the handle if she told him what she really thinks,” the source added.

Since being in China, West has done two performances, one on the 15th and the other on the 28th of September. The 47-year-old ended up selling 42,000 tickets for his first show which amounted to $7.2 million in revenue. During the second concert, which sold 40,000 tickets, he announced to his fans that he has a new album out called “Bully” and he also debuted a new song called “Beauty and the Beast.”