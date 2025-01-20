‘She Said the Same Thing About DeVon Franklin’: Meagan Good Says Prayer Led Her to Fiancé Jonathan Majors the Same Way It Led Her to Her First Marriage

Actress Meagan Good is facing criticism from her fans after revealing how she was spiritually led to be in a relationship with her fiancé Jonathan Majors.

The two actors have been dating for nearly two years since May 2023 and revealed their engagement at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024. But when Majors was missing from her 2024 recap videos, fans quickly assumed the worst, fueling breakup rumors.

However, many followers on social media were quick to point out that her description of this divine guidance closely mirrors what she said years ago about being led to her ex-husband, Devon Franklin.

Meagan Good’s remarks about finding love with Jonathan Majors after divorce from DeVon Franklin sparks controversy. (Photos by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY; Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Good’s Jan. 17 appearance on “The Breakfast Club” raised eyebrows when she spoke about her spiritual connection to Majors, 35, who has faced recent legal troubles related to alleged domestic abuse in his previous relationship.

The “Harlem” star doubled down on her belief that God orchestrated her relationship with Majors, despite public skepticism.

“I’m a very optimistic person and I really do trust God, and even when I don’t understand I just have to lean into the fact that God knows what it is and what it’s supposed to be,” Good declared during the interview. “God’s going to take care of everything.”

The 43-year-old maintained that her current relationship journey has strengthened her faith.

“I’m thankful for every part of the journey, every single thing that I’ve been through… has made me better, has made me stronger, has helped me learn more about myself,” she explained, adding that these experiences have “increased my faith and brought me closer to the person that I want to be.”

Good’s unwavering conviction about Majors became even more apparent when she was asked about supporting Majors through his trial on charges of assaulting his previous girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The “Cousin Skeeter” star explained she was there for support. “I literally was talking to God and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be,” she explained.

Dismissing potential critics, she added, “I’ve learned along the way that not only will things not always make sense to me, but sometimes it won’t make sense to other people and that’s OK as long as you are in alignment with God.”

However, social media users quickly called out the striking similarity to Good’s previous statements about Franklin almost five years ago.

“Didn’t she say this about the other man?” one person pointed out on the Spiritual Word’s Instagram page.

Another skeptic commented, “Wait, she said that the last time…. Who she praying to?” while a third observer noted, “Didn’t she say that about her ex husband.”

A fourth comment went even deeper, “She said the same thing about Devon Franklin. As a believer, y’all need to stop using God as your stamp of approval & learn to commit to marriages.”

According to BET, Good had revealed in an Instagram Live video that God guided her to the “Annie” producer through specific steps: ending her previous relationship, embracing celibacy, and opening her heart to her then-future husband, Franklin.

“First, I got out of that relationship. The second thing he told me was that I needed to be celibate, which I was like, ‘You funny, Lord,” Good stated in 2020. “But then, I was like, “OK well, I’ve been doing it my way and that is not working out and I am accumulating a lot of baggage along the way, so I’m going to try and do it God’s way.”

“The last thing was that God told me he [Franklin] was my husband,” she continued. “I didn’t know him that well.”

These parallels are striking. Though Good once claimed the Most High told her that Franklin was one the one, their marriage ended in divorce in 2021 after nearly a decade together.

The “Eve’s Bayou” actress seems to believe her relationship with Majors is different than the one with Franklin, even with all of its headline-grabbing nuances. But public perception has been influenced by tabloid reports that Good was the one in the relationship footing the bills for his child support and other expenses, after Majors was fired from his big Marvel contracts.

During his trial, the “Creed III” was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment last year. There has been no record of Franklin being involved in any domestic abuse scandals or allegations.

Despite the public scrutiny, Good maintains that she’s experiencing unprecedented happiness with Majors.

“I don’t know when I’ve been this happy before. I think I might have been a kid when I was this happy before,” she shared during “The Breakfast Club” interview.

Good was joined by her “Harlem” co-stars to promote the third season of the Amazon Prime series. Co-star Jerrie Johnson chimed in, defending the authenticity of her friend’s relationship, offering intimate details from its early stages.

“When she would come back to the house and we would discuss what was happening, and she was like — this is before the trial and everything like that — and I still have voice recordings of her being like, ‘I think I love this man,'” Johnson revealed.

Despite rumors of trouble, Good is standing firm on her love life, saying she’s done convincing others of her happiness.

As for Franklin, he is currently dating personal trainer and influencer Maria Castillo.