‘He Still Talking About Her’: Devon Franklin Says He Struggled for a Year After Divorce While Meagan Good Took Steps to Move On

Spiritual leader DeVon Franklin found himself on a healing journey after he ended his marriage to Meagan Good ended in December 2021.

The authors of “The Wait Devotional: Daily Inspirations for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love Hardcover” were married for nearly a decade before calling it quits.

Franklin opened up about his unconventional path after divorce to recovery during a recent appearance on Cam Newton’s ”Funky Friday” podcast, describing his isolated year of reflection.

Devon Franklin spent a year healing in a West Hollywood hotel after his divorce from Meagan Good, while she moved forward by purchasing her first home. (Photos: @funkyfriday/Instagram; meagangood/Instagram)

‘That Dress Would Not Fly with the Pastor’: Meagan Good’s Cut-Out Dress Shocks Fans Who Say She’s Officially Ditched Her Church Girl Image Years After DeVon Franklin Divorce

“I ended up living in a hotel for about a year by myself right there in West Hollywood, overlooking Sunset Boulevard,” Franklin revealed. “I would come in, and there was a chair that overlooked the boulevard as people drove up and down. I would just sit there and look out the window and say, ‘How did I get here?'”

The filmmaker explained that even before the divorce was finalized, he knew something had to change. The turmoil he was experiencing demanded action for his emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual health.

“I had to retrace my steps, and so often it’s very easy when you go through something to point to the other person and say, ‘Well, what they didn’t do,’ but that really doesn’t do anybody any good,” Franklin continued, adding, “I realized that’s not going to help me. I got to look at, ‘Well, what did I do? What was my role here? What are the things that are opportunities for growth?'”

The faith leader worked with both a therapist and a life coach during this period, reading scripture, journaling, and seeking spiritual counsel to understand who he was becoming.

Franklin emphasized the importance of allowing himself to truly feel the pain rather than suppressing it.

“I’m hurt,” he admitted plainly, explaining that acknowledging this reality was essential for receiving the healing he needed. He spoke about giving himself grace and space, warning that anything we deny becomes empowered to destroy us. The pastor suggested that avoiding the lessons embedded in his loss would only cause those same issues to resurface in future relationships or other areas of his life.

The vulnerability in Franklin’s story resonated with many viewers.

Under the YouTube video, one person commented, “Yeah I saw him jumpin rope at that hotel/condo..I gave him words of encouragement and kept it pushin.”

However, reactions on Lipstick Alley forums told a different story.

“Why is he still talking about her? The fact that she took it on the chin and moved on is eating his a— up,” one forum member wrote.

Another added skeptically, “Recently married and still talking about his divorce is suspect.”

One defender noted that Good also discusses their marriage publicly, but a commenter countered, “I don’t see her talking about him every two seconds. She’s asked about him. DeVon volunteers his tears, and perspective unsolicited.”

Someone else dismissed his accommodations as theatrical, writing, “He’s being dramatic. Plenty of people live in Chateau Marmont – it might as well be an apartment building; Keanu lived there for several years.”

Interestingly, the ‘Eve’s Bayou’ star revealed in April 2025 that he was the one who ended the relationship, which might lead people to assume that his retreat to a hotel room was entirely his own choice, and that his mourning reflected sorrow over a situation he himself created.

While Franklin was navigating his solitary existence, Good was charting her own course toward stability.

Following their split, the “Divorce In the Black” actress revealed in a 2023 interview with xoNecole Magazine that she had purchased her first home — a milestone that felt particularly significant after not having a place she truly called home since age 15. She described styling and decorating the space herself, finally putting down roots after 26 years of transience.

Good admitted that 2022’s “what’s next” caught her off guard, confessing it was probably the first time she felt unprepared for life’s changes. Still, she maintained her characteristic optimism, describing the feeling of “what’s next” as “pretty freaking wonderful” even after weathering unexpected storms.

Both have since found new love.

Franklin married fitness coach Maria Castillo in August 2025 after an eight-month engagement, while Good moved forward with actor Jonathan Majors in a highly publicized relationship. Franklin’s recent Netflix collaboration with Tyler Perry on Ruth & Boaz keeps him busy in faith-based programming, though he continues sharing his testimony about loss and reconstruction.

Whether viewed as genuine vulnerability or unnecessary oversharing, Franklin’s willingness to discuss his process has clearly struck a chord, even if some wish he’d look forward rather than backward.