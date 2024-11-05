‘He Has a Type and It Ain’t Church Girls’: DeVon Franklin Debuts Meagan Good’s Replacement on the Red Carpet Months After He Was Caught on Vacation with Mystery Woman

Movie executive DeVon Franklin is emerging from the depression that enveloped him following his split from ex-wife Meagan Good. The Seventh-day Adventist faith leader has proudly debuted his new girlfriend.

The public has observed Meagan moving forward with her new boyfriend, Jonathan Majors, while Franklin has candidly shared his emotional struggles post-divorce, notably during his sermons.

In an interview with “The Breakfast Club” in 2023, Franklin opened up about how he cried himself to sleep after the breakup.

“I can sit here before all of you and have this interview and be calm and introspective and all that, but that comes from a process,” he said. “I mean, there are nights you know I’m crying myself to sleep. You know, there are moments when I’ve been angry, but I’ve allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal.”

It appears that healing has indeed begun. The “Annie” film executive is now stepping out with a renewed sense of joy, as seen in his recent appearances with personal trainer Maria Castillo.

At The Merge Awards, Franklin proudly introduced Castillo to the Baller Alert correspondent, referring to her as his “girl.”

The correspondent, noticing their coordinated outfits, teased him about finally going public with their relationship.

Franklin emphasized the importance of this moment.

“Sometimes, you know, you say ‘date,’ and it’s like, oh, yeah, cool. But that implies a moment,” he explained to the Baller Alert reporter.

“When I’m saying, ‘Hey, this is my girl,’ I’m saying that’s a commitment,” he continued. “So, I think it’s very important when we make a commitment to be okay with verbalizing that, vocalizing that. Especially in relationships, because there are so many forces that can create division and insecurity, so communicating and being clear on our commitment is vitally important.”

The moment quickly gained attention on social media.

When Hollywood Unlocked shared the clip, it sparked a variety of reactions.

One user celebrated the couple, saying, “She’s Black, she’s beautiful, they seem happy. Let’s not make a negative thing out of this.”

Another commented, “I like this!! Something about a man claiming a woman publicly that seals it for me. I wish them all the best!!”

Others echoed these sentiments, with one fan noting, “You know what… I love it! I know his extra clarification made her feel amazing!”

Not all comments were positive, though, as one user quipped, “That boy upgraded from Meagan Good.”

However, many urged others to focus on the positive, with one saying, “They both moved on, nobody can be mad at this.”

Franklin and Good announced their separation in December 2021 after nine years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in June 2022, just days after what would have been their 10-year anniversary.

Two years later, Franklin is finally embracing a new chapter.

In March, he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in West Hollywood, but by fall, speculation had shifted to Castillo.

Clues surfaced on social media when Castillo posted photos from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, including a selfie with a man wearing a necklace identical to one Franklin had been seen wearing.

With their relationship now public, Franklin and Castillo appear confident and happy together, with fans expressing their support for the couple’s fresh start.